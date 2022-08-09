News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 18 Maha MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers in 1st round of expansion

18 Maha MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers in 1st round of expansion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: August 09, 2022 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after taking oath as the CM.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers, at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI

Eighteen legislators, including state Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

The list doesn't include a woman.

 

The strength of Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.

Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office to the ministers. The event, scheduled to begin at 11 am was delayed by 15 minutes.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM.

Those who took oath as ministers on Tuesday include nine each from the Shinde group and the BJP.

The new BJP ministers are Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Vijaykumar Gavit, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Ravindra Chavan, Atul Save and Mangalprabhat Lodha.

From the Shinde group, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Sandipan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar and Shambhuraj Desai were sworn in as ministers.

No minister of state was sworn in on Tuesday.

There will be another ministry expansion later, an aide of Shinde said.

While BJP has inducted Lodha, who hails from Mumbai, the Shinde group hasn't included any legislator from the financial capital, where municipal corporation elections are slated later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Ministry Expansion Curb Maha Political Disorder?
Will Ministry Expansion Curb Maha Political Disorder?
Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'
Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
Bihar on edge as JD-U, RJD hold parallel meets
Bihar on edge as JD-U, RJD hold parallel meets
#IndianIdol: 'This is my second attempt...'
#IndianIdol: 'This is my second attempt...'
Rains, strong winds lash Mumbai; red alert for Konkan
Rains, strong winds lash Mumbai; red alert for Konkan
Yogi gets death threat over emergency helpline
Yogi gets death threat over emergency helpline
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rebel Sena MLA's children's names appear in scam

Rebel Sena MLA's children's names appear in scam

'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'

'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances