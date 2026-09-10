Row Erupts Over Maharana Pratap Song Use In 'Mirzapur The Movie'

A controversy has emerged as a BJP leader demands the Central Board of Film Certification remove the song Shoorveer, dedicated to Maharana Pratap, from Mirzapur The Movie due to its objectionable use in a scene featuring criminal characters.

IMAGE: Actor Divyenndu plays the role of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur The Movie. Photograph: Screen grab/YouTube

Key Points BJP leader Rajendra Rathore has formally objected to the use of the song Shoorveer in Mirzapur The Movie.

The song, dedicated to Maharana Pratap, is featured in a shootout scene involving criminal characters, which Rathore deems disrespectful.

Rathore has written to the CBFC chairperson, demanding the song's removal and urging the board to prevent similar misuse of historical references.

Singer Rapperiya Balam, who composed "Shoorveer", alleges the song was used without his permission and criticises its placement to glorify villains.

The controversy highlights concerns over the portrayal of historical figures and cultural heritage in popular media.

Senior BJP leader and former leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, Rajendra Rathore, has objected to a song dedicated to Maharana Pratap being used during a shootout scene picturised on Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur The Movie.

Rathore has written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati and demanded the removal of the song Shoorveer, which is composed and sung by Rapperiya Balam, the stage name of Rajsthani folk singer Ashok Manda Bishnoi.

He also urged the board to ensure that songs, symbols and references associated with historical personalities are not used in a manner that could hurt public sentiments.

Objection To Historical Disrespect

"The use of Rapperiya Baalam's Shoorveer song in Mirzapur The Movie alongside gangsters, drug peddlers and criminal characters is extremely objectionable and hurts public sentiments," Rathore said in the letter written to the CBFC.

Rathore claimed that such a portrayal amounted to disrespect towards Maharana Pratap and the historical and cultural heritage associated with him.

He said there was a clear distinction between the values represented by Maharana Pratap and those associated with gangster characters.

"Linking these two completely different contexts together is inappropriate," he said, adding that objections were also being raised on social media over the use of the song.

Singer Alleges Unauthorised Use

"I request the Central Board of Film Certification to remove the words of the Shoorveer song from Mirzapur The Movie," Rathore said, urging the censor board to ensure that similar such used is not permitted in future.

The song is about the valour of Maharana Pratap and his loyal horse Chetak in the battle of Haldighati against the Mughal army.

Bishnoi also shared the letter on his Instagram. He had earlier alleged that the song was used in the movie without his permission.

In a video last week, the singer said, "Today my heart is broken, but you will say, 'brother, you should be happy that your song features in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team didn't take my permission that we are using your song'. Then who gave them the permission? And this song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap and it is being used in the movie to glorify villains. Is this right?.. This is an insult to Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap."