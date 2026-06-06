Mahant Brutally Murdered In Kota Over Trust Dispute

A brutal murder of a 35-year-old Mahant at Kota's Chandrasel Math, allegedly stemming from a trust ownership dispute, has sparked outrage and protests, with religious leaders demanding immediate arrests.

Photograph: Nate Chute/Reuters

Key Points Devanand Van Mahant, 35, of Chandrasel Math in Kota, was fatally stabbed 26 times by unidentified assailants.

Police suspect the murder was motivated by a dispute over the ownership of the Math's trust and the Mahant's post.

Family and religious leaders are refusing to conduct last rites until the accused are arrested, leading to protests.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully condemned the incident, criticising the government's handling of crime.

Police said on Saturday that a 35-year-old Mahant of the ancient Chandrasel Math here was fatally stabbed 26 times by unidentified assailants late Friday night. The assailants barged into the Math under Borkheda police station limits in Kota around 12 am on Friday, locked one of the two Mahants in a room and attacked Devanand Van Mahant multiple times with sharp weapons, DSP Rudrapratap Sharma told PTI on Saturday. The Mahant (head priest) sustained at least 26 vital wounds and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Friday night, he said.

Dispute Over Trust Ownership Suspected Motive

The DSP said the attack on the Mahant stems from a dispute over ownership of the Trust and the post. The deceased, a resident of Sawaimadhopur, moved to Chandesal Math in Kota four years ago, the DSP said.

The police officer said the postmortem was conducted; however, several religious leaders and people arrived at the hospital, and the family members and the religious organisation refused to take the body for last rites until the accused are arrested. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Tikaram Jully condemned the murder of the Mahant and said, "The criminals are shedding blood openly while the government remains a mute spectator."