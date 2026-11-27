The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Delhi lawyer's challenge against his re-arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the massive Mahadev online betting app scam, where he is accused of taking Rs 15 crore to influence officials.

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Key Points The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear advocate Himanshu Shekhar's plea challenging his re-arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Mahadev online betting app scam.

Shekhar was initially arrested by the ED for allegedly taking Rs 15 crore from scam kingpin Saurabh Chandrakar, promising to manage judges and officials.

A Mumbai court had initially rejected the ED's transit remand request for Shekhar, but the Bombay High Court later quashed this order, allowing his arrest in Raipur.

Chandrakar, extradited from Oman earlier this month, is currently in judicial custody in Raipur.

The ED estimates the total proceeds of crime from the Mahadev online betting app to exceed Rs 92,000 crore.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by a Delhi-based lawyer challenging a Bombay High Court order which allowed his re-arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED had arrested the lawyer for allegedly taking Rs 15 crore from Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Mahadev online betting app scam.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale issued notice to the ED on advocate Himanshu Shekhar's plea but declined to grant him interim protection.

Allegations Against Advocate Shekhar

The ED had earlier arrested Shekhar for allegedly taking Rs 15 crore from Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Mahadev online betting app scam, on the promise of managing judges and officials.

A special PMLA court in Raipur had remanded Shekhar to ED custody till November 28, shortly after the Bombay High Court quashed a Mumbai court order denying his transit remand.

During his custodial interrogation by the ED, Chandrakar named Shekhar and alleged that the lawyer had promised to manage government officials and those in the judicial system, including judges and advocates, in connection with the case.

Chandrakar told investigators he had paid Shekhar Rs 15 crore, followed by payments in smaller instalments, Pande said, adding that the probe agency subsequently issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the lawyer.

Detention And Court Proceedings

Shekhar was detained by immigration officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3 pm on November 20 when he was scheduled to board a flight to Dubai. He was subsequently handed over to the Customs Department, which informed the ED about the LOC.

ED officials from Raipur reached Mumbai and took Shekhar into custody around 1.10 am on November 21. After questioning him, the agency produced him before a special court in Mumbai at around 2.45 pm the same day, seeking transit remand to take him to Raipur.

However, the Mumbai court rejected the transit remand application, observing that the accused should have been produced during the first session of working hours rather than towards the end of the 24 hours.

While the ED contended that Shekhar's detention should be counted from 1.10 am on November 21 when its officials formally took him into custody, the Mumbai court held that the period began at 3.03 pm on November 20 when immigration officials detained him under the LOC.

The court subsequently directed Shekhar to appear before the ED's Raipur office on November 23.

The ED challenged the Mumbai court's order before the Bombay High Court, which quashed it on Monday, paving the way for the agency to arrest Shekhar in Raipur.

Mahadev App Scam Overview

Chandrakar, who was extradited from Oman earlier this month following a CBI operation, is currently lodged in Raipur Central Jail in judicial custody.

The ED has alleged that illegal operations of the Mahadev online betting app and associated money laundering activities were continuing, with the total proceeds of crime estimated to have exceeded Rs 92,000 crore.

Investigative agencies have alleged that Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, both natives of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, promoted the Mahadev Book App and operated online betting through a network of panel and branch operators, allegedly paying protection money to police, administrative officials and influential political figures.

Operating from Dubai, which they referred to as their headquarters, Chandrakar and other promoters allegedly employed several youths from Chhattisgarh as managers, supervisors and staff to run the betting network.