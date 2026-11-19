Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind of the massive Mahadev online betting app scam, has been sent to judicial custody until December 2 as investigations into the Rs 92,000 crore money laundering case continue.

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Key Points Saurabh Chandrakar, alleged kingpin of the Mahadev online betting app, was remanded to judicial custody till December 2 by a Raipur court on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek further custodial interrogation, stating it had completed questioning required at this stage.

Chandrakar was extradited from Oman earlier this month and had previously been in CBI and ED custody.

The Mahadev app's alleged illegal operations involve proceeds of crime estimated to exceed Rs 92,000 crore, with monthly earnings of around Rs 450 crore since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

The case has triggered political controversy and involves allegations of payments to celebrities and officials, with Chandrakar's lavish 2023 Dubai wedding also under scrutiny.

A special court in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Thursday remanded Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Mahadev online betting app case, to judicial custody till December 2 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek his further custodial interrogation.

Chandrakar was produced before the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court upon expiry of his seven-day ED custody remand, the agency's counsel Sourabh Kumar Pande told reporters.

The ED told the court that it had completed the questioning required at this stage and did not consider further custodial interrogation necessary.

The court subsequently granted its request for 14 days of judicial custody, Pande said.

Judicial Custody And ED's Stance

He said the questioning during the remand period focused on Chandrakar's alleged role, as detailed in the prosecution complaint, statements made by other accused and witnesses, and documents collected during the investigation.

The investigation is still underway and other people may be summoned for questioning based on the information provided by Chandrakar, the ED counsel said, adding that the agency could seek his further custody if required.

Chandrakar's Legal Applications

Three applications were also moved on behalf of Chandrakar before the court. These included permission to sign affidavits in jail and to meet his advocates in a room in the presence of the jail authorities, he said.

The third application sought a direction that no order on any future production warrant or transit remand sought by the ED or another agency be passed without hearing the accused. The court granted time to the ED to file its reply to this application and fixed November 27 for the next hearing, he said.

Extradition And Previous Custody

Chandrakar was extradited from Oman earlier this month following a CBI operation. He was produced before a special CBI court in Raipur on November 4, which granted the agency eight days of custody and allowed it to take him to Delhi for questioning.

After the expiry of the CBI remand, he was sent to judicial custody. The ED subsequently arrested him and secured his seven-day custodial remand on November 13.

Allegations Against Mahadev App

While seeking his custody, the ED had told the court that the alleged illegal operations of the Mahadev online betting app and associated money laundering activities were continuing, with the total proceeds of crime estimated to have exceeded Rs 92,000 crore.

Investigative agencies have alleged that Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, both natives of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, and their associates promoted the Mahadev Book App and operated online betting through a network of panel and branch operators.

The accused allegedly earned around Rs 450 crore per month through online betting since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

They allegedly facilitated transactions involving illegal proceeds through hundreds of bank accounts opened using forged documents, the agencies have claimed.

The betting proceeds were allegedly transferred by panel operators to Chandrakar and other promoters in the UAE through multiple bank accounts.

The CBI has also claimed that a substantial portion of the illegal earnings was spent on advertising betting websites and organising lavish events, with celebrities allegedly being paid from the proceeds of illegal betting.

The agencies have further alleged that police and administrative officials, along with influential political figures, received illegal financial benefits in the form of protection money.

Chandrakar and other promoters allegedly operated the syndicate from Dubai, which they referred to as their headquarters. Several youths from Chhattisgarh were allegedly employed as managers, supervisors and other staff to run the betting operations.

The ED has alleged that Chandrakar left India in 2022 to evade the process of law and remained abroad without joining the investigation.

Political Controversy And Lavish Wedding

He came into the spotlight in early 2023 after photographs and videos of his lavish wedding in Dubai, reportedly involving expenditure of over Rs 200 crore, surfaced on social media. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event.

The case also triggered a political controversy ahead of the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections after Shubham Soni, another accused, released a video alleging that he had paid a huge amount to then Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Baghel denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

According to police sources, the app began operations in 2017, but its user base expanded significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.