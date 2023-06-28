News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha to rename Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar

Maha to rename Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 28, 2023 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday gave nod to rename the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

 

The cabinet gave its nod for a proposal to rename the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar and also decided to rename the MTHL as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

Shinde last month said the Versova-Bandra Sea Link will be named after Savarkar.

The upcoming 17-km sea link will connect Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as part of the coastal road.

The MTHL will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and is expected to be completed by December this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cong agrees to not raise Savarkar to keep MVA going
Cong agrees to not raise Savarkar to keep MVA going
Defaming Savarkar may split MVA, Raut warns Rahul
Defaming Savarkar may split MVA, Raut warns Rahul
Defamation case against Rahul for remarks on Savarkar
Defamation case against Rahul for remarks on Savarkar
BJYM leader murder: NIA raids 3 PFI workers' houses
BJYM leader murder: NIA raids 3 PFI workers' houses
Sensex crosses 64K for 1st time; Nifty ends at 18,972
Sensex crosses 64K for 1st time; Nifty ends at 18,972
Second Ashes Test halted after protesters scatter...
Second Ashes Test halted after protesters scatter...
World Cup: Delhi to spend Rs 20-25 crore
World Cup: Delhi to spend Rs 20-25 crore
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult: Uddhav to Rahul

Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult: Uddhav to Rahul

Rahul cannot enter Mumbai till...: Maha BJP chief

Rahul cannot enter Mumbai till...: Maha BJP chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances