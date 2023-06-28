Maha to rename Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday gave nod to rename the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The cabinet gave its nod for a proposal to rename the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar and also decided to rename the MTHL as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

Shinde last month said the Versova-Bandra Sea Link will be named after Savarkar.

The upcoming 17-km sea link will connect Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as part of the coastal road.

The MTHL will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and is expected to be completed by December this year.