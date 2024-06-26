News
Maha suspends IPS officer for allowing hoarding without DGP office nod

Maha suspends IPS officer for allowing hoarding without DGP office nod

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 26, 2024 00:52 IST
Maharashtra government on Tuesday suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid for allowing a giant hoarding -- whose collapse last month claimed 17 lives -- without the approval of the DGP office.

IMAGE: Search underway at the site where a 100-ft-tall hoarding collapsed during dust storm in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 140×120 ft hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area collapsed on May 13 during gusty winds and unseasonal rains.

 

A notification issued by the state home department on Friday said the IPS officer, as the then Government Railway Police commissioner, permitted the erection of the hoarding without taking mandatory permission from the office of Maharashtra director general of police.

Khalid committed administrative lapses and irregularities in sanctioning the hoarding on his own, the notification said. The hoarding size also deviated from the approved norms, it added.

The suspension comes amid reports of Mumbai police probing a series of money transactions allegedly linking the company that owned the hoarding, and a business associate of the wife of the IPS officer.

“A preliminary inquiry has been conducted regarding the collapse of the hoarding, erected on Railway Police land,” the notification said.

A report was submitted by the director general of police, Maharashtra state has clearly mentioned the gross irregularities and administrative lapses in sanctioning the hoarding that collapsed on May 13, it said.

“The Government of Maharashtra has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Md. Quaiser Khalid, IPS (MH 1997), Additional Director General of PCR, Maharashtra State in respect of administrative lapses and irregularities in sanctioning the hoarding, on his own, without approval of the DGP office and in respect of the misuse of powers by allowing the massive hoarding size of 120 X 140 ft deviating from the approved norms,” it said.

Khalid was being placed under suspension in accordance with the Provision of Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 with immediate effect, it said.

During the suspension period, Khalid shall be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of a certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vocation, it said.

The notification said that during the period of suspension, Khalid shall not leave station without obtaining the permission of the director general of police, adding he won't be allowed to accept any private employment or engage in any other trade or business during the period of suspension.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Mumbai hoarding collapse: 14 dead, rescue ops on
Hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai
Mumbai hoarding crash: Owner of co was held for rape
SA face test of nerves against Afghanistan in semis
Adani to invest Rs 1.3 lakh cr in FY25 across cos
Euro PIX: Austria down Dutch in a thriller!
Euro PICS: Mbappe scores but France held by Poland
'Hoarding crash accused paid Rs 46L to cop's wife'

After Mumbai, another hoarding collapses in Pune

