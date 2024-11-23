News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Maha poll trends in favour of Mahayuti because...: Shinde

Maha poll trends in favour of Mahayuti because...: Shinde

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 23, 2024 13:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the poll trends were in favour of the Mahayuti because of his flagship initiative, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaks to media in Thane. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

He said the people of the state have responded to the welfare schemes with their votes.

The early trends have indicated that the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will retain the power in Maharashtra.

 

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I thank all my ladki bahins (dear sisters) in the state and the brothers who voted in large numbers for us. The voting trend is an endorsement of our work."

"Every section of society voted for us because of our development efforts. The public has noticed our work and responded through their ballots," he said, adding that this outcome has increased their responsibility.

Shinde clarified that the Mahayuti does not have a definitive formula that the party winning the most seats will get the chief minister post.

"At this time, no definitive formula has been established. Senior leaders from the three parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP's national president J P Nadda, will discuss and decide the matter," he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed the next chief minister.

In the alliance, the party that secures the highest number of seats will be entitled to get the chief minister's post, he asserted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shinde, Ajit, Aaditya leading; Amit Thackeray trailing
Shinde, Ajit, Aaditya leading; Amit Thackeray trailing
BJP sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA retains Jharkhand
BJP sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA retains Jharkhand
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Will Rishabh Pant make history at IPL Auction?
Will Rishabh Pant make history at IPL Auction?
Ek hai toh...: Fadnavis's 1st remark over Maha sweep
Ek hai toh...: Fadnavis's 1st remark over Maha sweep
PIX: Openers Jaiswal, Rahul swell India's lead
PIX: Openers Jaiswal, Rahul swell India's lead
Priyanka all set to enter Parl, leads by over 3L votes
Priyanka all set to enter Parl, leads by over 3L votes
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Fadnavis Is BJP's Man Of The Match!
Fadnavis Is BJP's Man Of The Match!
BJP contested 149 seats in Maharashtra, leading in 127
BJP contested 149 seats in Maharashtra, leading in 127

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances