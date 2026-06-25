Maha panel to combat corporate sector harassment, conversions

The Maharashtra CM said people from one community came together, pressured a woman, sexually exploited her and coerced her into converting her religion.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chairs a review meeting on the preparedness for Ashadhi Ekadashi in TirthKshetra Pandharpur, in Mumbai, June 24, 2026. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Key Points The committee will focus on amending existing laws and ensuring their effective implementation in the corporate sector.

The decision follows an "eye-opener" incident at a TCS unit in Nashik involving alleged exploitation and forced conversion.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already probing nine cases related to the Nashik TCS incident.

New probes have been ordered into alleged sexual harassment at a Spanish multinational in Pune and a government ITI in Solapur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said a committee comprising women legislators will be formed to make necessary changes in the existing laws and implement them effectively to deal with cases of harassment and religious conversion in the corporate sector.

Replying to a question on the alleged exploitation, attempted forcible conversion, hurting of religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of employees at a TCS unit in Nashik, Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, said the incident was an eye-opener.

He said people from one community came together, pressured a woman, sexually exploited her and coerced her into converting her religion. Fadnavis said the unfortunate part was that the manager with whom she had lodged a complaint should have taken cognisance of the matter, but that did not happen.

The CM said it has been observed that such modus operandi is in play in many corporate firms. There are laws, but they are not implemented appropriately, he said.

"A committee comprising women members of both Houses (of the state legislature) will be formed to make necessary changes in the existing laws and implement them effectively to deal with cases of (sexual) harassment and conversions in the corporate sector," Fadnavis said.

TCS has fully cooperated with the investigation, he said, adding that the company has no involvement in the case. He added that TCS has assured the state government that it will implement any guidelines suggested by it.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already probing a total of nine cases in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of employees at the TCS unit in Nashik.

The software major has clarified that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion in any form, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

Fadnavis also said that a probe has been ordered into an alleged sexual harassment at a Spanish multinational operating in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Shiv Sena member Manisha Kayande said that a female employee of a Spanish multinational operating in Pune district was sacked immediately after she filed a complaint of sexual harassment. The MLC demanded action against the Spanish company.

Fadnavis said a senior officer will conduct a probe into this matter within 15 days, and action will be taken against the company as well as the individual who allegedly harassed her, if they are found guilty.

The woman will not face any injustice under any circumstances, the CM said. Kayande also alleged that there are complaints of harassment and religious conversion at the government-run Solapur ITI. Fadnavis said a probe will be ordered immediately, and action will be taken.