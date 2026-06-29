Maha mulls stringent MCOCA against TET paper leak accused

The Maharashtra government is considering invoking the stringent MCOCA law against accused in the TET paper leak, aiming to curb organised crime in examination malpractices and ensure fair online examinations.

IMAGE: Thane Police after apprehending three accused in connection with the alleged Maharashtra TET question paper leak, in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, June 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Maharashtra government is exploring MCOCA application against accused in the recent TET paper leak.

Three individuals have been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is actively investigating the case.

Police recovered the leaked question paper a day before the scheduled June 28 examination.

A committee led by the Chief Secretary will be formed to implement online examination modes for state-level tests.

Police teams have been dispatched to Bihar, Haryana, and Delhi to apprehend other individuals involved in the racket.

Under fire over the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak, the Maharashtra government on Monday told the assembly it is examining the possibility of invoking the stringent anti-organised crime law MCOCA against the accused in the case.

School education minister Dada Bhuse, who is facing calls from the Opposition for resignation in the wake of the TET paper leak in Maharashtra last week, made a statement to this effect in the legislative assembly which is having its monsoon session in Mumbai.

He also announced the government will set up a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to work out modalities of conducting TET and other state-level examinations through online mode.

Investigation Progress And MCOCA Consideration

Making a statement in the lower house on the TET paper leak, Bhuse said three accused have been arrested so far and they are in police custody, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case.

"If anyone is found guilty in the June 28 TET paper leak case, action will be taken against all of them. The government is examining whether the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) can be invoked against the accused," the minister asserted.

Under MCOCA, invoked against an individual linked to an organised crime syndicate, it is significantly harder to secure bail, while police get extended time to file a chargesheet.

Bhuse informed the House that police laid a trap and apprehended the accused who were attempting to sell the TET question paper.

A set of question paper for the June 28 examination was recovered from their possession a day before.

Preventing Future Examination Malpractices

He said a case was registered at the Kolgaon Police Station in Ahilyanagar district on June 27 under Sections 6 and 8 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, for allegedly obtaining the TET question paper illegally, collecting large sums of money from candidates and possessing the paper for distribution.

As part of the probe, two police teams have been sent to Bihar besides one each to Haryana and Delhi to track down other accused involved in the racket, the minister informed the House.

To prevent recurrence of such incidents, Bhuse said the government will constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to draw a plan to conduct TET and examinations through online mode (computer based).

The TET 2026 in Maharashtra was postponed on Saturday, a day before it was to be held, after police in Thane district found that a part of its question paper had been leaked and arrested three people.