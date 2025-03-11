Maha minister launches 'Malhar certified' meat for Hindus

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has announced the launch of 'Malhar Certification', a platform aimed at certifying 'jhatka' mutton shops exclusively operated by members of the Hindu community.

Photograph: ANI Photo

These outlets would be 100 per cent operated by Hindus, the minister said on Monday and appealed to people to buy meat from such certified shops.

'Jhatka' meat is the flesh of animals slaughtered by a single blow of the blade.

"Today we have taken a very important step for the Hindu community in Maharashtra. Malhar Certification.com has been launched on this occasion," Rane said in a post on X on Monday.

Through Malhar Certification, the Hindu community will have "access to their rightful mutton shops" which will be 100 per cent managed by Hindus, he said.

"No adulteration will be found in the mutton anywhere," the minister said.

He appealed to people to you to use Malhar certification as much as possible and not to buy mutton from shops which do not have this certification.

"These efforts will definitely make the youth of the Hindu community financially empowered," the minister said.