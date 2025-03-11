HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Maha minister launches 'Malhar certified' meat for Hindus

Maha minister launches 'Malhar certified' meat for Hindus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2025 14:17 IST

x

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has announced the launch of 'Malhar Certification', a platform aimed at certifying 'jhatka' mutton shops exclusively operated by members of the Hindu community.

Photograph: ANI Photo

These outlets would be 100 per cent operated by Hindus, the minister said on Monday and appealed to people to buy meat from such certified shops.

'Jhatka' meat is the flesh of animals slaughtered by a single blow of the blade.

 

"Today we have taken a very important step for the Hindu community in Maharashtra. Malhar Certification.com has been launched on this occasion," Rane said in a post on X on Monday.

Through Malhar Certification, the Hindu community will have "access to their rightful mutton shops" which will be 100 per cent managed by Hindus, he said.

"No adulteration will be found in the mutton anywhere," the minister said.

He appealed to people to you to use Malhar certification as much as possible and not to buy mutton from shops which do not have this certification.

"These efforts will definitely make the youth of the Hindu community financially empowered," the minister said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Halal products are meant only for Muslims'
'Halal products are meant only for Muslims'
Halal row: Right wing groups attack IRCTC, others
Halal row: Right wing groups attack IRCTC, others
BCCI in soup over 'halal meat' mandate for Team India
BCCI in soup over 'halal meat' mandate for Team India
Jamiat, 2 firms booked over forged halal certificates
Jamiat, 2 firms booked over forged halal certificates
It's 'treason': Giriraj wants Nitish to ban halal food
It's 'treason': Giriraj wants Nitish to ban halal food

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

A Playlist Everyone Must Listen To!

webstory image 3

Minty Chicken Pulav: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Indian Diaspora welcomes PM Modi with Bhojpuri folk music in Mauritius1:05

Indian Diaspora welcomes PM Modi with Bhojpuri folk music...

Experience the Magic of the Shikara Festival in Srinagar1:24

Experience the Magic of the Shikara Festival in Srinagar

Shri Krishna Janambhumi Temple in Mathura celebrates Phoolon Ki Holi5:15

Shri Krishna Janambhumi Temple in Mathura celebrates...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD