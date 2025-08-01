HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha minister Kokate shifted to sports ministry after rummy row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 01, 2025 01:23 IST

In a late-night reshuffle, Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Manikrao Kokate was on Thursday shifted from the agriculture ministry to the sports and youth welfare department.

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister Manikrao Shivajirao Kokate (left) in conversation with state labour minister Akash Pandurang Fundkar during an event in Akola, Maharashtra, February 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dattatrey Bharne, the current sports minister, will be the new agriculture minister, said a notification issued by the General Administration Department.

Kokate will also be in charge of minority development and Auqaf departments, it said.

 

Both Kokate and Bharne are MLAs of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Bharne is MLA from Indapur in Pune district.

Kokate, MLA from Sinnar in Nashik district, found himself in hot water after a video of him playing an online rummy game on mobile phone while sitting in the legislative council during the monsoon session was shared on social media by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leaders Rohit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad.

He had also courted controversy for allegedly equating farmers with beggars a few months ago.

Earlier this year, Dhananjay Munde, another NCP leader, had to resign from the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as prime accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
