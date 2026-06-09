Maha minister calls Operation Blue Star a 'black day', sparks row

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan has ignited a significant political controversy by labelling Operation Blue Star a 'black day' and referring to those killed as 'martyrs', drawing sharp condemnation from opposition parties who accuse the BJP of political opportunism.

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan. Photograph: @girishdmahajan/X

Key Points Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan called Operation Blue Star a 'black day' and referred to those killed as 'martyrs', drawing strong criticism.

Mahajan, the first state government representative at the anniversary commemoration, likened the 1984 Army action to Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali's invasion of the Golden Temple.

He alleged that then PM Indira Gandhi forcibly sent the Army into Punjab and the sacred complex, claiming those responsible for the killings were never punished.

Congress leaders in Maharashtra accused the BJP of raising the Khalistan issue for electoral gains and defended Indira Gandhi's decision as crucial for national unity.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut demanded Mahajan's sacking, calling him a 'traitor' for disrespecting Indira Gandhi's sacrifice for national integrity.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan has kicked up a row by terming Operation Blue Star a "black day" and dubbing those killed in the military action "martyrs" while slamming the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

He also likened the Army action to the invasion of the Golden Temple by Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Mahajan became the first representative of any state government to attend the Operation Blue Star anniversary commemoration at the headquarters of Damdami Taksal in Amritsar district last Saturday.

"For us, Operation Blue Star is a black day. Our brothers and sisters were martyred and killed," he said while addressing the gathering in Amritsar.

Mahajan's Controversial Remarks

Terming Operation Blue Star a "military attack" on the Sikh community's holy shrine, Mahajan alleged that then PM Indira Gandhi had forcibly sent the Army into Punjab and inside the sacred complex. "It was a military attack on our holy shrine. Indiraji forcibly sent them (Army) to Punjab and into our sacred place," he said.

Drawing a parallel with Ahmad Shah Abdali's invasion of the Golden Temple, Mahajan said the attack on the holy Sikh shrine in 1984 had caused deep pain to the community. He further alleged that Sikhs were brutally killed and claimed that those responsible were never punished.

"Such a major tragedy took place. I would not call it an accident, but a deliberate act in which so many of our brothers and sisters were killed. Even after that, nobody was punished," Mahajan said.

Background of Operation Blue Star

Operation Blue Star was a military operation by armed forces conducted between June 1 and 10,1984, with the stated objective of removing Damdami Taksal leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and militants from the buildings of the Golden Temple. The operation marked the beginning of the insurgency in Punjab.

Opposition's Strong Reaction

Congress reacted strongly, with party leaders in Maharashtra accusing the BJP of raising the Khalistan issue ahead of elections in Punjab and accused the party of double standards for electoral considerations. Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut said Mahajan should be sacked from the state cabinet and the BJP.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar defended Indira Gandhi's decision to order the military action, saying it was necessary to keep India united.

"Had that decision not been taken during Indira ji's tenure, perhaps India would have been divided into two parts and the concept of an undivided India would not have remained," Wadettiwar said. He said the (Operation Blue Star) decision must be viewed in the context of the circumstances prevailing in the country at the time.

"People make comments without understanding the subject. They want to say something despite having no knowledge about it," he said.

Wadettiwar said the then-leadership acted without concern for personal safety and had made extensive preparations before undertaking the operation. Slamming Mahajan, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant accused the BJP of adopting a contradictory stand on the issue for political gains. "Mahajan lacked understanding of history and sensitive national issues. The BJP has begun raising the Khalistan issue ahead of elections in Punjab.

"The then prime minister, Indira Gandhi and Army chief General Arunkumar Vaidya had laid down their lives for the country. The BJP is acting against national interests and the interests of Maharashtra," he added. Joining the chorus against Mahajan, Sanjay Raut said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have any sense of patriotism, they should kick Mahajan out of the cabinet and the BJP. Should Operation Sindoor be termed as a black day? he asked.

"You are a traitor if you consider it (Operation Blue Star) a black day for an act undertaken to maintain the integrity and protection of the country for which a prime minister (Indira Gandhi) sacrificed life, waged a battle, and defeated terrorism to ensure that Punjab stays in the country," Raut said.

The Rajya Sabha member asked whether Mahajan doubted Gandhi's sacrifice. "Her fight was for the country. Former army chief Gen Arun Vaidya sacrificed his life for it, so did former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh and thousands of people," Raut added.