News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha hospital deaths: Minister seeks 4 months for...

Maha hospital deaths: Minister seeks 4 months for...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 05, 2023 15:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the wake of deaths of several patients at government-run hospitals at Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a short span, Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif on Thursday said positive changes will be brought in the functioning of the state-run medical facilities in four months.

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thirty-one patients, including several infants, died at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 48 hours since September 30, while the death of 18 patients was recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3, officials said.

 

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mushrif said, "The Maharashtra government has already taken a decision to perform all types of complicated surgeries in the state-run hospitals using the public private partnership (PPP) model. We will try to implement it effectively at the earliest."

The medical education minister added, "I have taken charge (of the ministry) just two months back. I can assure that you will see good changes in four months in all the medical colleges attached to government hospitals -- be it Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) or Nagpur. I will definitely start health services, such as kidney transplant and liver transplant, at these hospitals."

The Bombay high court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths at the state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar cities, and noted that the reasons given by doctors citing the shortage of beds, staff, and essential medicines cannot be accepted.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government had taken the deaths at the Nanded hospital very seriously, and appropriate action would be taken after a detailed inquiry. He denied that there were shortages of medicines and staff.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Where 31 Patients Died In 48 Hours
Where 31 Patients Died In 48 Hours
7 more died in Maha hospital; total 31 in 2 days
7 more died in Maha hospital; total 31 in 2 days
Doctors threaten stir, dean files FIR against Sena MP
Doctors threaten stir, dean files FIR against Sena MP
Now, Modi lauds Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'
Now, Modi lauds Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'
World Cup PIX: NZ restrict defending champs to 282/9
World Cup PIX: NZ restrict defending champs to 282/9
CBI files FIR over Vishal's censor board graft charge
CBI files FIR over Vishal's censor board graft charge
Asiad: Dipika-Harinder win gold; Ghosal bags silver
Asiad: Dipika-Harinder win gold; Ghosal bags silver
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'I lost my child due to doctors' negligence'

'I lost my child due to doctors' negligence'

Sena MP makes dean of Nanded hospital clean toilet

Sena MP makes dean of Nanded hospital clean toilet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances