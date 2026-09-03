Maha FDA unveils permanent food safety calendar for festivals

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has implemented a groundbreaking year-round food safety calendar, a first for the state, to safeguard public health and prevent food adulteration during all major festivals.

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Key Points Maharashtra FDA has launched a permanent, year-round food safety calendar for all major festivals, a first for the state.

The new system aims to proactively prevent food adulteration and unsafe practices during periods of high demand for food items.

Festivals are categorised into three levels, with a comprehensive four-stage inspection mechanism for state-level events.

Special attention will be given to high-risk products like fasting foods, milk products, meat, sweets, and edible oils, with specific checks for quality.

Food businesses are mandated to adhere to strict guidelines, including displaying licenses, sourcing from authorised suppliers, and ensuring certified food safety supervisors.

In a first-of-its-kind move in Maharashtra, the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday issued a permanent, year-round food safety calendar covering all major festivals.

The FDA order mentions festivals such as Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Christmas, New Year, Makar Sankranti, Mahashivratri, Holi, Rangpanchami, Gudi Padwa, Akshaya Tritiya, Vat Purnima, Raksha Bandhan, Nag Panchami, Janmashtami, Dahihandi, Dussehra, Kojagiri Pournima, Tulsi Vivah and Guru Nanak Jayanti, among others.

It said the calendar is the first such permanent and comprehensive arrangement for year-round implementation and has been introduced to ensure food safety measures during festivals are planned in advance instead of separate orders being issued for every festival.

The order said festivals see a sharp rise in demand for sweets, snacks, dairy products, edible oils and other food items, increasing the possibility of adulteration and unsafe food practices.

"The new system seeks to ensure coordinated action by identifying vulnerable food products and areas in advance, strengthening inspections and laboratory testing, and taking timely enforcement action," the order said.

Categorisation And Inspection Mechanism

The FDA has divided festivals into three categories for implementation.

Level 1, covering state-level festivals such as Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Christmas and New Year, will have a four-stage inspection mechanism.

Level 2, covering regional festivals including Makar Sankranti, Mahashivratri, Holi, Rangpanchami, Gudi Padwa, Akshaya Tritiya, Vat Purnima, Raksha Bandhan, Nag Panchami, Janmashtami, Dahihandi, Dussehra, Kojagiri Pournima, Tulsi Vivah and Guru Nanak Jayanti, will receive similar risk-based attention, it said.

Level 3 will cover local festivals, fairs, processions and village-level celebrations.

Four-Stage Enforcement Process

Under the four-stage mechanism, preparations will begin 15 to 21 days before a festival, with identification of risk-prone areas, collection of information about food establishments and advance planning for sample collection and laboratory facilities, the order said.

The second stage, beginning 14 days before the festival, will focus on inspections of production centres, warehouses and transport, verification of raw materials and sample collection.

On the festival day, the FDA will conduct market surveillance, inspect sweet shops and food establishments and carry out food safety checks.

The fourth stage, extending up to 30 days after the festival, will involve analysis of samples, preparation of reports, legal action, and confiscation and disposal of unsafe food where required, it said.

Special Measures For High-Risk Products

The order also prescribes special measures for high-risk products.

During Mahashivratri and Navratri, fasting-food products such as bhagar, kutu and rajgira flour will be checked, while during Eid, Ramadan, Ganeshotsav, Diwali and Holi, milk and dairy products will receive special attention.

"Meat shops will be checked for cleanliness and cold-chain compliance during Eid and other occasions, while sweets, khoya, edible oil, fruits, dry fruits, bakery products and cakes will be covered through festival-specific drives," the order said.

The FDA has directed officials to pay particular attention to edible oil. If total polar compounds (TPC) in frying oil exceed 25 per cent, the oil is considered unfit for human consumption and is not to be reused, it added.

Guidelines For Businesses And Consumers

For large community food arrangements such as 'mahaprasad', Iftar meals, annadan, langar and bhandara, organisers have been directed to engage authorised food caterers.

The order requires advance intimation to the concerned food safety officer, while food served through caterers must comply with prescribed safety requirements.

The FDA has also directed food businesses to display their licence or registration details and QR code prominently, purchase raw materials only from authorised or registered suppliers, avoid prohibited colours and industrial chemicals, and ensure annual medical fitness certificates for food handlers.

At least one food safety supervisor with FoSTaC certification is required for establishments having 25 or more food handlers, the FDA stated.

The decision follows the need to replace festival-wise enforcement with a single, predictable and risk-based system, the FDA order said.

"The objective is to protect consumers while ensuring that food businesses are not subjected to unnecessary disruption," it added.

The FDA has also provided a citizen complaint mechanism through its portal and helpline, and urged consumers to check licence details and QR codes when purchasing food during festivals.