Maha FDA suspends licences of 105 food outlets, including Blinkit, Zepto

Discover how the Maharashtra FDA's recent pre-Diwali inspection drive led to the suspension of 105 food business licences, impacting major quick-commerce players like Blinkit and Zepto due to significant hygiene and operational violations.

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Key Points Maharashtra FDA suspended 105 food business licences and ordered seven establishments to close operations on November 4 and 5.

Quick-commerce platforms Blinkit and Zepto in Mumbai are among those whose licences were suspended.

Violations included unhygienic conditions, improper food handling, lack of pest control, and absence of temperature-control arrangements.

The FDA seized 39,485.42 kg of food articles worth Rs 1.35 crore during the two-day drive.

Prohibited products like gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 7.96 lakh were also seized, leading to FIRs and arrests.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it has suspended the licences of 105 food business outlets, including those linked to Blinkit and Zepto, and ordered seven establishments to shut operations over multiple violations found during a special inspection drive undertaken ahead of Diwali.

The action was taken on November 4 and 5 across the state, with quick-commerce platforms Blinkit and Zepto among the establishments whose licences were suspended, an official statement said.

Details Of The Statewide Crackdown

The FDA statement said the 105 suspended licences included 39 in the Nashik division, 28 in Mumbai, 20 in Pune, 15 in Amravati, two in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and one in Thane.

The seven establishments directed to close operations included three in Pune, two in Amravati and one each in Mumbai and Konkan divisions.

The list of establishments facing licence suspension included Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd and Zepto Ltd in Mumbai, besides food manufacturers, sweet shops, hotels, restaurants and caterers, said the regulator.

Key Violations And Seizures

The inspections found violations such as unhygienic manufacturing and storage conditions, improper food handling and packaging, lack of pest control, absence of temperature-control arrangements and non-availability of mandatory records and certificates, according to the statement.

The FDA seized 39,485.42 kg of food articles worth Rs 1.35 crore from more than 70 establishments during the two-day drive. The seized stock included mawa, khoa, paneer, ghee, edible oils, farsan (traditional snacks), dry fruits and various sweets.

The Pune division accounted for the highest seizure, with food articles worth Rs 49.36 lakh weighing 14,429.7 kg. The Konkan division reported seizures worth Rs 32.52 lakh, followed by Nashik at Rs 28.35 lakh, said the food safety watchdog.

The administration also seized prohibited food products, including gutkha and pan masala, worth Rs 7.96 lakh from three locations. Three FIRs were registered and two persons arrested in connection with these seizures. Two vehicles worth Rs 4.70 lakh were also seized and two establishments sealed, said the statement.

Among the establishments ordered to close business were Rajdhani Biryani Centre in Mumbai, Aaradhana Dryfruit Sweets in Bhiwandi (Thane district), and three food establishments in Pune.

Licences were suspended over violations of food safety requirements and the establishments concerned cannot conduct food business operations during the suspension period, the FDA stated.