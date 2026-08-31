Maha FDA busts racket tampering expiry dates of packaged snacks

A significant food tampering racket in Navi Mumbai, involving the fraudulent alteration of expiry dates on popular food brands like Maggi and Lay's, has been successfully busted by authorities, leading to substantial seizures and legal action.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points A food tampering racket in Navi Mumbai has been exposed, involving the alteration of expiry and manufacturing dates on food product packaging.

Products from popular brands such as Maggi, Lay's, Kurkure, and Fun Flips were among those seized, with a total value exceeding Rs 75 lakh.

The operation, conducted by the Maharashtra FDA and Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch, led to the suspension of Sadhana Enterprises' license.

Investigations revealed that original labels were replaced with new stickers to facilitate the sale of expired food items.

An FIR has been registered at Turbhe police station under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A racket involving tampering with expiry dates on food packaging has been busted in Navi Mumbai, and products of brands such as Maggi and Lay's have been seized, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday.

The license of Sadhana Enterprises located in Turbhe's TTC Industrial Area was suspended following the operation, it said in a release.

Details of the Operation

The seized products included potato chips such as Lay's, Kurkure variants, Fun Flips, Maggi Masala and Atta Noodles, and ready-to-eat/ready-to-cook products, the FDA said.

The action was jointly carried out by the FDA and the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch between August 24 and 29, the FDA said.

Investigation Findings and Seizures

During inspections, it was allegedly found that manufacturing and expiry/use-by dates printed on food product packaging were being replaced.

Also, original labels of ingredients and nutritional information were replaced with new stickers and the entire stock was repackaged, the FDA said.

This enabled the sale of products beyond their expiry dates or shelf life.

The department seized 8,442 cartons linked to 10 exporter companies, with a total value of Rs 75,21,269.

Unlabeled stock and expired food products worth around Rs 30,600 were also seized, taking the total value of the seized material to Rs 75.52 lakh.

Samples were also collected from Unique Fragrances and Pristine Worldwide as they allegedly did not have the necessary FSSAI licence and purchase bills.

Legal Action Initiated

A First Information Report was registered at Turbhe police station under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and probe was underway, the FDA said.