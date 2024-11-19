News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Maha ex-minister Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in stone-pelting in Nagpur

Maha ex-minister Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in stone-pelting in Nagpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 19, 2024 00:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night, the police said.

IMAGE: NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh injured in a stone pelting incident at Katol Jalalkheda Road in Nagpur, Maharashtra, November 18, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred around 8 pm when Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village.

Some unidentified persons threw stones at Deshmukh's car near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol.

Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said.

 

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police, Harssh Poddar, confirmed the incident. He said senior officers were rushed to the spot.

"An investigation has begun. The police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack," he said.

The incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Condemning the incident, NCP-SP spokesperson Vedprakash Arya sought a high-level inquiry and police protection for the former family's minister.

"Some people attacked Anil Deshmukh's car in Belfata Bhishnur in Katol, wherein Deshmukh received serious head injury. His treatment started in Katol but due to serious injury he is shifted to Nagpur for treatment," Arya said in a statement.

The Opposition is staring at a crushing defeat and, therefore, resorted to such a cowardly attack, he claimed.

Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP-SP ticket against Bharatiya Janata Party's Charansingh Thakur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Election verdict is not the end of politics in India
Election verdict is not the end of politics in India
Deshmukh is kingpin behind PMLA case, ED tells HC
Deshmukh is kingpin behind PMLA case, ED tells HC
NCP makes it clear, Anil Deshmukh won't step down
NCP makes it clear, Anil Deshmukh won't step down
Marquez yet to taste win as India held by Thailand
Marquez yet to taste win as India held by Thailand
UP bypolls: Campaign ends; Cong, SP avoid joint rallies
UP bypolls: Campaign ends; Cong, SP avoid joint rallies
PKL: Telugu Titans stun table-toppers Haryana Steelers
PKL: Telugu Titans stun table-toppers Haryana Steelers
Australia's McSweeney ready for baptism by fire
Australia's McSweeney ready for baptism by fire
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Deshmukh told me.....: Ex-cop on extorted funds
Deshmukh told me.....: Ex-cop on extorted funds
Fadnavis asked me to implicate Uddhav: Anil Deshmukh
Fadnavis asked me to implicate Uddhav: Anil Deshmukh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances