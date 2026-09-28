Maha drought worsens, govt cancels leave for 11 departments

The Maharashtra government has taken decisive action by cancelling leaves for 11 departments to conduct a comprehensive assessment of widespread crop damage, particularly affecting soybean, as 75% of the state grapples with severe drought conditions.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with people while inspecting the areas affected by the drought-like situation at Mohagavhan, Mangrulpir taluka, in Washim, Maharashtra, September 24, 2026. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra government cancelled leaves for 11 departments to assess drought conditions and crop damage.

Nearly 75% of Maharashtra is facing drought-like conditions, with soybean crops severely affected.

Drought has been declared in 265 out of 358 talukas, with relief measures including loan restructuring and power subsidies.

A cabinet sub-committee is evaluating crop losses to determine financial assistance under crop insurance and NDRF norms.

Farmer protests occurred in Hingoli, demanding immediate relief and action regarding the SIR process.

The Maharashtra government has cancelled leaves of officers and employees from 11 departments involved in drought management and directed them to attend field duty to assess crop damage, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Monday.

He said nearly 75 percent of Maharashtra is facing drought-like conditions, with soybean among the worst-affected crops.

Government Response To Drought Crisis

The state government on Saturday declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas amid rainfall deficit and announced various relief measures, including crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and power bill subsidies.

The minister is on an assessment tour in Arati village in Hingoli district.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to assess the situation, following which its members are visiting affected areas to evaluate crop losses.

"The government will examine assistance available under crop insurance and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms and consider the higher eligible benefit, subject to applicable provisions," Bawankule said.

He said the financial assistance would be decided only after the assessment reports are consolidated, cautioning that announcing relief without a comprehensive evaluation could leave some affected farmers out.

Local Impact And Farmer Protests

During his tour, Congress workers stopped the minister's convoy, creating tension.

They submitted a memorandum seeking immediate relief for farmers and action against the Chief Election Commissioner over the SIR process.

Hingoli Collector Rahul Gupta has issued an order stating that leaves for government servants won't be sanctioned without his permission.

Five talukas in the district, including Kalamnuri, Vasmat, Aundha Nagnath, Sengaon and Hingoli, have been declared drought-affected.

According to an official release, heads of various offices in Hingoli have been directed not to sanction leave without securing the district collector's permission.

The order also warns of action against employees who will remain absent from their duty without official permission, it said.