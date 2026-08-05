Maha doctors on strike over homeopaths prescribing allopathy

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors has launched an indefinite statewide strike, protesting the government's controversial decision to allow homoeopaths to register under the Maharashtra Medical Council and prescribe allopathic medicines.

IMAGE: The MARD has demanded immediate suspension of the Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery-Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology registration process until the final court verdict. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors initiated an indefinite statewide strike on Wednesday, protesting the government's decision to allow homoeopaths to prescribe allopathic medicines.

The Maharashtra Medical Council issued a notification permitting homoeopaths to prescribe modern medicines after completing a six-month Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology.

MARD demands the immediate suspension of the BHMS-CCMP registration process until a final court verdict is reached, citing a lack of satisfactory assurance from the government.

During the initial 24 hours of the strike, emergency and casualty services will continue, but all OPD services, routine duties, and academic activities at government medical college hospitals are suspended.

If no positive resolution is reached, all resident doctor services, including emergency services, will be withdrawn from August 6 onwards.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) launched an indefinite statewide strike on Wednesday over the government's decision permitting homoeopaths to register under the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) and prescribe allopathic medicines.

The MMC issued a notification on June 30 permitting homoeopaths to prescribe modern medicines after completing a six-month Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP).

The MARD has demanded immediate suspension of the BHMS-CCMP (Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery-Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology) registration process until the final court verdict.

MARD's Demands and Strike Action

The organisation stated that despite multiple rounds of discussions with the government and authorities concerned, it had not received a satisfactory assurance regarding the implementation of the BHMS-CCMP policy.

"The strike commenced at midnight. We will observe the developments today. If the government doesn't initiate a dialogue, we will shut down emergency services after 24 hours," Central MARD president Atharva Shinde told PTI on Wednesday.

The organisation, in a statement on Tuesday, said that while emergency and casualty services will continue during the initial 24 hours in the interest of patient safety, all OPD services, routine duties, and academic activities at government medical college hospitals in all districts will remain suspended.

Support from Medical Associations

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), BMC MARD, Maharashtra State Resident Doctors Association, Association of State Medical Interns, Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers' Group-A, and Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association extended their full support to the statewide indefinite agitation called by Central MARD.

In the absence of a clear legal and regulatory framework, and with the matter currently pending before the courts, Central MARD has decided to commence a statewide indefinite strike from August 5 midnight, the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

It has demanded that there should be no implementation or registration under the BHMS-CCMP framework without a comprehensive, legally sound, transparent, and scientifically validated regulatory mechanism. It had also asked the state government to address the long-pending issues of resident doctors across Maharashtra.

Escalation of Services Withdrawal

During the first 24 hours, resident doctors will continue to provide emergency and casualty services for patient safety, while OPD services, elective procedures, routine duties, and academic activities will remain suspended. In the absence of a positive resolution, from August 6 onwards, all resident doctor services, including emergency services, will be withdrawn until further directions from Central MARD, the statement said.

"The Central MARD reiterates that this agitation is not against any system of medicine or its practitioners. The movement is solely aimed at ensuring that any policy affecting patient care is implemented only after due legal scrutiny, scientific evaluation, and establishment of an appropriate regulatory framework," it stated.

Related Debate on Homoeopathy and Allopathy

In a related development, the Mumbai Press Club on Tuesday organised a debate between practitioners of homoeopathy and allopathy. Jayesh Lele, who represented allopathy, asked what happens in cases if there are any side effects on patients by the medicine prescribed by homoeopathic doctors. The dual registration of allopathy and homoeopathy doctors by the medical council does not exist in every state, he said. Bahubali Shah, who represented the homoeopathy side, said the move was needed as there are few doctors in rural areas.