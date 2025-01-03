HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Maha court acquits ex-corporator among 6 in extortion, assault cases

Maha court acquits ex-corporator among 6 in extortion, assault cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2025 18:16 IST

x

A court in Thane in Maharashtra has acquitted six persons, including a former corporator, booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for allegedly extorting and assaulting a mobile shop owner, citing "lack of evidence" and "procedural lapses" by the prosecution.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

The special court hearing MCOCA cases in Thane district delivered the judgement on January 1, giving the accused a "benefit of doubt" for the above reasons as well as for "unreliable testimonies" of witnesses.

An FIR in this case was registered in 2022 at the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station in Kalyan in which the accused were booked for extortion, attempted murder and involvement in an organised crime syndicate.

 

The accused, who have been acquitted are identified as Satej alias Bala Suresh Pokal (30), Sachin Samsan Khema (44), a former corporator of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation and a construction contractor; Nitin Samsan Khema (41), Prem Haribhau Chaudhari (33), an agriculturist; Tohit alias Bablu Majid Shaikh (24) and Ganesh Vilas Rokade (29), a construction supervisor.

Advocates Poonit Mahimkar and Saghar Kolhe representing the accused vehemently contested the prosecution's charges and raised question marks over the investigation.

The complainant in the case alleged that the accused had in January 2022 demanded Rs 5 lakh from him to allow him to operate his business and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to do so.

The prosecution claimed that the accused assaulted the complainant and his friends with weapons, leading to serious injuries.

Special MCOCA court judge Amit M Shete said there were several significant shortcomings in the prosecution's case.

The judge highlighted the "substantial delay" in sending crucial seized articles to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

"The seized articles were forwarded to FSL almost three months after their seizure, raising the possibility of tampering. This delay severely undermines the prosecution's version," the court observed.

The judge also noted that the prosecution's witnesses, including the complainant and injured parties, failed to provide consistent accounts.

"The informant and injured witnesses failed to stick to their own version and could not assign any specific role to the accused. Their silence on critical aspects casts serious doubt on the credibility of their testimonies," the judge said.

The prosecution submitted chargesheets from previous cases against the accused to establish their involvement in organised crime, but the court found that insufficient.

"The burden of proving the alleged offences beyond all reasonable doubt rests on the prosecution. Despite opportunities, they failed to produce key witnesses, including officers who recorded confessional statements," the court said.

It also addressed the confessional statement of one accused, Satej Pokal, which was not retracted.

"Though the statement was not retracted, it was not proved in accordance with the law and is insufficient to convict the accused for serious crimes," the judgement said.

Considering the "lack of direct evidence, procedural lapses and unreliable testimonies", the court granted the accused the benefit of doubt.

"On the basis of the evidence presented, it is not safe to convict the accused. The prosecution has failed to establish the charges under both the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and MCOCA," the court said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

CBI to probe extortion charges against Maha minister
CBI to probe extortion charges against Maha minister
Maha police may invoke MCOCA in Beed sarpanch murder case
Maha police may invoke MCOCA in Beed sarpanch murder case
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 custodial torture case
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 custodial torture case
Deshmukh told me.....: Ex-cop on extorted funds
Deshmukh told me.....: Ex-cop on extorted funds
Fadnavis' First Challenge: Deshmukh Murder Case
Fadnavis' First Challenge: Deshmukh Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan's One Man Show

webstory image 2

5 Things You Need To Know About HMPV

webstory image 3

5 Interesting Facts About The Kumbh

VIDEOS

RSS Chief arrives in Indore to participate in 'Swar Shatakam program1:00

RSS Chief arrives in Indore to participate in 'Swar...

Shruti Haasan's effortless style is truly inspiring! 1:15

Shruti Haasan's effortless style is truly inspiring!

Biden honors Liz Cheney and others with Presidential Citizens Medal3:59

Biden honors Liz Cheney and others with Presidential...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD