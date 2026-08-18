Maha cabbies to get Marathi lessons before action: Govt

Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced a softened approach to the Marathi language requirement for autorickshaw and taxi drivers, offering them an opportunity to learn the language before facing penalties, addressing concerns over livelihoods and potential disputes.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points Maharashtra will offer Marathi language learning opportunities to autorickshaw and taxi drivers before initiating action for non-compliance with the language requirement.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated that the aim is not to deprive drivers of their livelihood but to ensure a working knowledge of Marathi for passenger transport services.

Approximately six lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be covered under this Marathi-learning initiative.

Under amended rules, drivers found lacking Marathi proficiency will receive a one-month notice, followed by potential suspension or revocation of authorisation if they fail to comply.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale and union leaders had expressed concerns that immediate strict action could lead to disputes, affect livelihoods, and potentially fuel corruption.

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers will get an opportunity to learn Marathi before action is initiated against them for failing to comply with the language requirement, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday amid concerns among some sections over the rule enforcement.

The amended motor vehicle rules have evoked mixed reactions, with some supporting the need to know the local language, and others opposing them.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has argued against immediate action, saying it could create disputes and affect the livelihoods of drivers from other states.

Softening the Stance on Language Compliance

Indicating a softening of the stand, Sarnaik said the government would not immediately cancel permits or licenses of drivers who do not know Marathi.

He emphasised that the aim was not to deprive them of their livelihood but to ensure those providing passenger transport services in Maharashtra possess a working knowledge of the language.

Nearly six lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers operating in Maharashtra, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will be brought under a Marathi-language learning initiative, he said at a press conference Mumbai.

"There are around 9.16 lakh auto-rickshaws and 61,657 taxis in Maharashtra. A large number of them operate in the MMR. We have decided to continue the initiative and make efforts to teach Marathi to those who do not know the language," Sarnaik said.

According to a notification issued by the state transport department, licences and permits of drivers of passenger vehicles could be suspended and eventually cancelled if they fail to acquire the required knowledge of Marathi within the stipulated period.

Enforcement and Concerns

Under the amended rules, if a driver is found lacking the required knowledge, the licensing authority will issue a notice granting him one month to acquire it.

If the driver fails to comply within that period, the authority may suspend the authorisation on his driving licence for three months.

In case of continued non-compliance, the authority may revoke the authorisation.

A large number of passenger vehicle drivers across Maharashtra hail from other states. Some drivers and union leaders have expressed concern that cancellation of licences and permits could adversely affect their livelihood.

Union minister and Republican Party of India-Athawale chief Ramdas Athawale had opposed the move, saying immediate action against those who do not know Marathi could create unnecessary disputes.

"Taking immediate action against someone who does not know Marathi is not right. Many of the drivers are learning Marathi, but cancelling their permits if they don't know the language is not right. They should be given more time," he had said.

An RTO official from Mumbai said they have not yet received any directive from the transport commissioner's office regarding a drive against taxi and autorickshaw drivers who do not know Marathi.

He said Sarnaik and the transport secretary are scheduled to hold separate meetings with their department officials on the issue over the next two days, following which there is expected to be clarity on enforcement.

Defining 'Working Knowledge' and Future Plans

Leaders of taxi and autorickshaw unions said that hasty enforcement could encourage corruption in the RTO and result in financial exploitation of drivers.

D M Gosavi, leader of the Seva Sarathi Autorickshaw Taxi and Transport Union, said the state government has not clearly defined what constitutes 'working knowledge' of Marathi in the amended rules.

"The Maharashtra government has recently amended the law to make working knowledge of Marathi mandatory for rickshaw and taxi drivers, but what is meant by working knowledge is not clearly defined. Obviously, it will fuel corruption in the RTO," Gosavi added.

On his part, Sarnaik is confident about the outcome of the 'Know Marathi' drive.

During the press conference, the minister said more than 1.65 lakh people from across the country participated in the Marathi-learning initiative launched a few months ago.

"After this initiative, 1,65,601 drivers from across Maharashtra have come forward," Sarnaik said, adding that the Marathi Language Department would work with the Transport Department and other officials to take the initiative forward.

"We will not deny anyone a permit, license or badge. First, we will give them notice and an opportunity to learn Marathi. If they do not learn Marathi within the stipulated period, action will be taken as per the rules," Sarnaik added.

He said the process would involve a 30-day notice and, if the driver remains non-compliant, further action could be taken under the rules, including suspension or cancellation of the relevant authorisation.

Explaining the rationale behind the drive, the Shiv Sena MLA said the government wants people to learn the language and decided to continue this project.

He said the government would discuss the detailed procedure with officials and formulate a programme including a longer-term training exercise.

"Marathi is a language as well as culture. It is also connected with the identity of Maharashtra. Those who live and do business in Maharashtra should make an effort to speak Marathi," he said.

Referring to Maharashtra's border areas, Sarnaik said linguistic exchanges were common, with people living along the borders often speaking the languages of neighbouring states.

Marathi-speaking people in border areas learn languages such as Kannada and Gujarati, while people from neighbouring states also learn Marathi, he noted.

Around 1.25 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers have completed a functional Marathi proficiency training programme under a 105-day campaign launched by the Maharashtra government jointly with local outfits, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

Sarnaik had launched the campaign following a survey indicating communication gaps among non-Marathi drivers, despite 1989 rules requiring basic Marathi proficiency for driving licences.

More than 1,65,600 transport workers registered during the three-and-a-half-month initiative.

Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant had said future phases of the campaign aim to elevate drivers from functional to literary Marathi.