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Home  » News » Maha: 'Boycott Muslims' video after Kerala Story show sparks row

Maha: 'Boycott Muslims' video after Kerala Story show sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 17:20 IST

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A controversial video allegedly showing individuals pledging to boycott Muslims after watching The Kerala Story in Maharashtra has ignited a firestorm of debate over communal polarisation and the film's divisive narrative.

Protests against Kerala Story 2

IMAGE: Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India hold a protest against the screening of the movie The Kerala Story 2 and tear down its posters, in Kannur on February 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • A video has surfaced allegedly showing individuals pledging to socially and economically boycott Muslims after a screening of The Kerala Story in Vasai, Maharashtra.
  • Police are investigating the authenticity of the video, with some suggesting it could be a deliberate attempt to cause mischief.
  • Politicians and social media users have expressed concern that the video highlights increasing communal polarisation and anti-Muslim sentiment.
  • Critics argue that films like The Kerala Story promote divisive narratives, while supporters claim they expose uncomfortable truths.
  • The incident has sparked debate about the use of cinema as a political tool and its potential to incite discrimination.

A video, purportedly from Maharashtra's Palghar district, showing people in a cinema hall chanting slogans and pledging to boycott Muslims socially and economically has triggered strong reactions.

Reacting to claims by a Congress MP that the viral video was shot in a cinema hall in Vasai on March 10, a senior police official from the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate told PTI on Tuesday that the veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained.

 

"We are not sure where it was shot and believe it could be mischief by some unscrupulous elements," the police official said.

Video purports to show a group taking oath to boycott Muslims

The MP claimed that the video shows a group of people taking the oath to boycott Muslims after watching the controversial film The Kerala Story 2.

Syed Naseer Hussain, a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress, shared the video on X.

;In Vasai, Palghar, after a free screening of the film The Kerala Story on March 10, participants reportedly took a collective oath calling for the economic and social boycott of Muslims.

'The continued encouragement of propaganda-driven narratives under the BJP government has increasingly targeted Muslims and deepened communal polarisation. When cinema is deployed as a political instrument to stigmatise an entire community, it risks turning prejudice into organised discrimination and further emboldening anti-Muslim sentiment,' he said on X.

'India's democratic ethos rests firmly on secularism, equality and fraternity. Calls for economic or social boycotts of any community strike at the very spirit of the Constitution of India and must be firmly rejected to preserve the plural and inclusive character of our Republic,' the MP said.

Another user @Nher_who posted on X: 'In Vasai, Hindus took an oath to boycott Muslims economically & socially after watching Kerala Story. This was the only motive of the Movie which it has achieved.'

He said fuel and oil come from Muslim countries. Even maths has a Muslim contribution, he added. "Will they boycott petrol, diesel, and maths now?" he asked.

Controversy Surrounding The Kerala Story

Since its release in 2023, The Kerala Story, and its sequel released in February this year, have been at the centre of intense political and cultural debate.

Supporters claim the films expose uncomfortable truths, while critics argue that they exaggerate and promote divisive narratives.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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