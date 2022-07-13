News
BJP sacks Maha leader after video with woman; cops book her for extortion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 13, 2022 01:22 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra has removed its Solapur district (rural) president Shrikant Deshmukh after a video purportedly showing him with a woman went viral, a party leader said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Sacked BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh. Photograph: Shrikant Deshmukh/Facebook

The Mumbai police registered a case against the woman on Deshmukh's complaint of "extortion", an official said on Tuesday night.

"A video regarding Shrikant Deshmukh is out and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil has removed him from the post after he resigned," state BJP vice president Chitra Wagh said.

Wagh said the woman seen in the video clip should come forward and lodge a police complaint.

 

"Appropriate action will be taken," she added.

The woman who recorded the video clip alleged that Deshmukh had an affair with her but has cheated on her.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the charge of extortion against the woman seen in the video on a complaint lodged by Deshmukh two days back, an official said on Tuesday night.

Deshmukh had stated that he was "honey-trapped" by the 32-year-old woman, a resident of Oshiwara in Mumbai, the official said.

The police have booked the woman under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, but no arrest is made so far, the official added.

The video recorded by the woman shows she was sobbing while Deshmukh is sitting on a bed in a room.

She claimed that he had cheated on her by keeping relations with her.

Deshmukh took charge as the Solapur district rural president of BJP around one and a half years ago.

He cannot be reached for his comments.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
