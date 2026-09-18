Maha BJP ex-MLA, axed cop booked for gang-raping woman at gunpoint

A former BJP MLA and a dismissed police constable face serious charges of gangrape in Thane after a 22-year-old woman was allegedly held captive, threatened with a firearm, and sexually assaulted at a farmhouse.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and dismissed constable Shailesh Patil booked for alleged gangrape.

A 22-year-old woman was held captive at gunpoint and sexually assaulted at a farmhouse in Bhiwandi.

The victim was allegedly coerced into drinking alcohol before the assault by the accused.

The woman approached a Congress corporator, Kanchan Kulkarni, with video and chat evidence.

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

A former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and a dismissed constable have been booked for allegedly gangraping a 22-year-old woman after holding her captive at gunpoint, a Thane police official said on Thursday.

He identified the accused as Narendra Pawar, former BJP MLA from Kalyan West constituency, and Shailesh Patil, a dismissed police constable.

Details Of The Alleged Assault

Citing the woman's complaint, the official said she was held at gunpoint at a farmhouse in Bapgaon in Bhiwandi, where she was forced to consume alcohol and then sexually assaulted.

"The woman is married and is facing marital disputes. Pawar allegedly invited her to his office under the pretext of mediation. On September 13, Pawar and Patil brought her to the Bapgaon farmhouse, allegedly threatened her with a firearm, coerced her to drink alcohol, and sexually assaulted her," the official said.

After Pawar left the premises, Patil allegedly sexually assaulted her again, following which an associate of the accused dropped the survivor off at her residence, the official said.

Police Action And Investigation

The woman first approached Congress corporator Kanchan Kulkarni via her Instagram contact number on September 16, disclosed the ordeal and shared supporting evidence, including video footage and WhatsApp chat records.

"The victim reached out to me on social media. Hearing her account was horrifying, and after reviewing the video and chat evidence she provided, we immediately took her to Padgha police station," said Kulkarni.

Following intervention by Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Padgha police station senior inspector Pankaj Giri verified the details and registered an FIR against Pawar and Patil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for gangrape, brandishing weapons and other offences, the official said.

Senior Inspector Giri confirmed that Narendra Pawar and Shailesh Patil have been booked, adding that efforts were on to nab the duo.