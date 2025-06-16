HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha: Bidi sparks fire in train lavatory, passenger held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 16, 2025 12:04 IST

A minor fire broke out in the lavatory of the moving Daund-Pune shuttle train on Monday morning, causing panic among passengers, police said.

IMAGE: Smoke detected in the lavatory of the moving Daund-Pune shuttle train. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The blaze was quickly doused and no one was injured in the incident which occurred near Yevat in Pune district at around 8 am, an official from Daund railway police station said.

 

A 55-year-old person was detained in connection with the incident, a railway spokesperson said.

According to preliminary information, a passenger from Madhya Pradesh allegedly threw a 'bidi' into a dustbin of the Daund-Pune DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) train after smoking, which led to the fire, the police official said.

"The incident occurred around 8 am. There were papers and other trash in the bin, which caught fire, resulting in smoke billowing from the toilet and causing panic among passengers," the official said.

There were only a few passengers in that coach, he said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured in the incident, the official added.

