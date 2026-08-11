Maha bans illegal dhabas, eateries, structures on NHs

The Maharashtra government has issued comprehensive road safety directives, mandating the immediate ban and demolition of illegal dhabas, eateries, and commercial structures within national highway Right of Way to enhance commuter safety and streamline highway operations.

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Key Points Maharashtra government mandates immediate ban and demolition of illegal structures on national highway Right of Way.

District magistrates are directed to demolish new and existing illegal roadside structures within 60 days.

Highway safety task forces will be formed in districts with national highways to conduct regular checks.

No new licenses or renewals for sites in highway safety zones without NHAI/PWD clearance; existing licenses to be reviewed.

District collectors and police will have joint responsibility for timely removal of encroachments.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued road safety directives to all local authorities, mandating an immediate ban on dhabas, eateries and commercial structures built illegally within the Right of Way (ROW) across all national highways in the state.

To ensure the safety of commuters, the government, in its order, stated that district magistrates must direct the demolition of new or existing illegal roadside structures within 60 days and form task forces to conduct regular checks on highway safety zones in all regions.

The order issued by the rural development department seeks to keep the portion of land reserved for national highways free of roadside commercial structures that could obstruct traffic, create safety hazards or interfere with highway operations.

It cited the Supreme Court's April 13 directive ordering district councils, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats in the state to implement its directions strictly.

New Licensing Rules For Highway Zones

The state government has also ordered that no department, authority or local body should grant or renew any licence, no-objection certificate or trade approval for a site located within highway safety zones without prior clearance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the Public Works Department (PWD).

Existing licences for such sites must be reviewed within 30 days, the order said.

Formation Of Highway Safety Task Forces

The government order further directs collectors to constitute a highway safety task force in districts with a national highway passing through.

The task force must include officials from the district administration, police, NHAI or the concerned land-owning agency, PWD and local bodies.

District collectors and police commissioners or superintendents will have joint responsibility for timely removal of encroachments, and the task force will have to hold review meetings every fortnight and maintain minutes of those meetings, the order said.

For roads under the jurisdiction of district councils and other district roads, the government also referred to an earlier circular dated February 21, 2024, which contains measures for accident-prone stretches.

It directed the concerned authorities to implement those measures and periodically submit reports on the action taken to the rural development department.