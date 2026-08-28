Maha auto, taxi drivers welcome Marathi learning deadline extension

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for autorickshaw and taxi drivers to learn Marathi by one year, a move welcomed by unions as it safeguards the livelihoods of thousands of drivers across the state.

IMAGE: Autorickshaw and taxi drivers have welcomed the extension of deadline to learn Marathi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The Maharashtra government has granted autorickshaw and taxi drivers a one-year extension to acquire working knowledge of Marathi, moving the deadline from August 15.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the extension after meeting with a delegation, halting immediate action against non-Marathi speaking drivers.

Union leaders welcomed the decision, stating it provides sufficient time for drivers, including older individuals, to learn the language and prevents immediate livelihood loss.

The initial deadline of August 15 was set in April, with the state government organising Marathi classes for drivers.

Concerns remain about the lack of a clear definition for 'working knowledge' of Marathi, which a retired transport official noted could lead to financial exploitation.

Autorickshaw and taxi unions on August 28, Friday, welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to grant them a year to acquire working knowledge of Marathi, saying the extension removes the immediate threat to their livelihoods.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the timeline extension after a delegation met him at the Sahyadri Guest House on Thursday, halting immediate action against non-Marathi drivers and giving them more time to learn the language.

Relief for Drivers and Unions

Notably, the announcement came a day after deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde handed certificates to around 20,000 autorickshaw and taxi drivers who had completed a language course in Mumbai.

The BJP-led state government had announced in April that non-Marathi drivers must learn basic Marathi, and set a deadline of August 15 while organising Marathi classes for them.

Prem Singh, leader of the Mumbai Taximen's Association, said the one-year extension would give taxi drivers sufficient time to acquire working knowledge of Marathi.

He said many taxi drivers were over 60 years of age and found it difficult to learn the language within a short period, although several of them already understood Marathi well.

"Now that they know it is mandatory, they will acquire the required skill within a year. As a union, we will also make arrangements to help drivers learn the language," Singh said.

Challenges and Future Steps

Hailing the extended deadline, DM Gosavi, leader of the Seva Sarathi Taxi Rickshaw Transport Union, said drivers are happy that they will not lose their livelihood for now.

"Our members are quite happy and satisfied with the decision. We have already started classrooms to teach Marathi, and the additional time will help more drivers learn the language," he said.

A retired transport department official said the issue appeared to have been taken up largely for political reasons without adequately considering the ground realities.

"The biggest issue is that while amending the rules earlier this month, the Maharashtra government did not clearly define what constitutes working knowledge of Marathi. This leaves scope for drivers to be financially exploited," he said.

A senior RTO official said the flying squads had been fully engaged in the month-long enforcement drive launched in recent days, and their workload would have increased further after the deadline, as notices had already been issued to hundreds of drivers.

"While deciding to postpone the decision to make Marathi mandatory for one year, the chief minister has said that no action will be taken against any rickshaw taxi driver. Otherwise, our officers would have spent the next four-five months handling these cases alone," he said, requesting anonymity.

On August 20, the transport department issued notices to 1,268 commercial passenger vehicle drivers -- mainly autorickshaw and taxi drivers -- for lacking adequate knowledge of Marathi on the first day of state-wide checking.

Transport Minister Sarnaik had said that drivers failing the Marathi test would be given one month to acquire the working knowledge of the language, failing which their badges would be suspended for three months.