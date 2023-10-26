News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha announces Rs 10 lakh aid to kin of Agniveer who died in Siachen

Maha announces Rs 10 lakh aid to kin of Agniveer who died in Siachen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 26, 2023 17:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Agniveer Akshay Laxman Gawate, who died in the line of duty in Siachen last week.

IMAGE: Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shinde also expressed condolences to the family over the death of Gawate, who hailed from Pimpalgaon Sarai in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, as per a statement.

 

Situated at an altitude of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram mountain range, Siachen is known as the world's highest militarised zone, where soldiers have to battle extreme cold and strong winds.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force had condoled the death of Agniveer Gawate.

"All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family," the Army's Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps said on X on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Having problem with Agnipath, then don't join: HC
Having problem with Agnipath, then don't join: HC
Why no military honours for Agniveer? Army explains
Why no military honours for Agniveer? Army explains
Army clarifies aid to fallen Agniveer's family
Army clarifies aid to fallen Agniveer's family
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
PHOTOS: What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
PHOTOS: What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Agniveer from Maha dies in line of duty in Siachen

Agniveer from Maha dies in line of duty in Siachen

Army introduces common entrance exam for Agniveers

Army introduces common entrance exam for Agniveers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances