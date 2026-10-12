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Teacher Arrested For Alleged Child Sexual Assault On Lakshadweep-Kochi Ship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 12, 2026 21:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A madrasa teacher has been arrested in Kochi under the POCSO Act following allegations of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl during a ship journey from Lakshadweep.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A madrasa teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl on a ship.
  • The incident occurred during a voyage from Lakshadweep to Kochi.
  • The accused, Sayid Mohammed Naufal, allegedly lured the girl to an isolated part of the vessel.
  • Ship security detained Naufal after the girl informed her mother about the incident.
  • Police in Kochi registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A madrasa teacher was arrested for "sexually assaulting" a nine-year-old girl while travelling by ship from Lakshadweep to Kochi, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Alleged Incident

The accused was identified as Sayid Mohammed Naufal, a resident of Lakshadweep.

 

Police said a case was registered on Saturday in connection with the alleged incident, which occurred during the voyage to Kochi.

The girl was travelling with her mother.

While the mother was resting due to illness, the accused allegedly lured the girl by offering to show her the scenic views from the ship, police said.

He later took her to an isolated part of the vessel and allegedly sexually assaulted her, they said.

After the girl informed her mother about the incident, they alerted the ship's security personnel, who detained the accused.

When the vessel arrived in Kochi, Naufal was handed over to the Fort Kochi Coastal Police, which registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials said.

He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody, police added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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child sexual assaultpocso actmadrasa teacher arrestlakshadweep kochi shipsayid mohammed naufal

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