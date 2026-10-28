Non-Hindus cannot enter Agamic temples unless...: Madras HC

The Madras high court has issued a significant ruling, mandating that non-Hindus must pledge reverence and adhere to traditional customs for entry into Agamic temples, thereby upholding their religious sanctity and criticising political posturing.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Madras high court has ruled that non-Hindus must pledge reverence and abide by customs for entry into Agamic temples.

The ruling, made on Tuesday, applies strictly to Agamic temples, which are built and maintained according to Agama shastras.

The court cited Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's respectful visit to Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple as an inclusive approach.

Judges criticised political figures for performative displays of faith and "political sycophancy" in temple visits.

Authorities have been directed to strictly enforce age-old traditions and temple entry rules without political interference.

The Madras high court has ruled that non-Hindus who refuse to pledge reverence or abide by traditional customs cannot be allowed entry into Agamic temples, emphasising that doing so would compromise their religious sanctity.

Madras High Court's Stance On Agamic Temple Entry

The ruling stems from a public interest litigation filed by K Thangam Venkatesh, which sought strict enforcement of the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act and accountability for statutory violations.

A division bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and P Murugan made it clear on Tuesday that the judgment's scope applies strictly to Agamic temples.

An Agamic temple is a Hindu shrine built, consecrated and maintained according to Agama shastras, ancient manuals that prescribe every detail of temple life.

Distinguishing Inclusive Faith From Political Optics

Addressing the nuances of interfaith temple visits, the bench highlighted contrasting approaches by political figures.

Citing an example, the court said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, a Christian by faith, worshipped at the renowned Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple after duly signing the mandatory undertaking.

"A Christian by faith, he was not asked to convert to Hinduism. He was only requested to affirm his reverence for the deity. This is what we call an inclusive approach," the judges observed, contrasting it with instances where individuals bypassed established rules.

Judges Condemn 'Political Sycophancy' In Temple Visits

The bench did not mince words regarding political posturing and performative displays of faith.

Lashing out at what it termed "political sycophancy", the judges pointed to political figures of non-Hindu faiths who make it a point to visit temples while conspicuously displaying religious markings on their foreheads purely for political optics.

"The vote value of such a display is obvious. We hold that usages and customs of the temple cannot kneel before such display of 'chamchagiri' and optics," the bench asserted.

Court Directs Strict Enforcement Of Temple Traditions

Furthermore, the judges referred to a recent incident involving TVK MLA Badrudeen Mustafa, who allegedly scaled temple towers during a 'Kumbabishekam' ceremony under the pretext of inspecting amenities.

The court slammed the episode, pointing out the irony of a leader proclaiming that "Sanatana Dharma ought to be eradicated" while simultaneously climbing temple towers during a holy ceremony.

It also called out other politicians entering sacred spaces wearing religious markers or skull caps despite local protests.

The court has directed authorities to strictly enforce rules, ensuring that age-old traditions and temple entry rules are rigorously upheld without caving to political expedience.