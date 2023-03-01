Madras HC bars buying of elephants by temples, others

The Madurai bench of the Madras high court has directed the secretary, environment and forest department, to ensure that there are no more acquisitions of elephants by private individuals or religious institutions in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: The 48-day temple elephants’ rejuvenation camp begins at Thekkampatty in Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI Photo

It also directed the secretary to the government to undertake an inspection of all temples and other privately owned elephants.

"The time has now come to take a call if all such elephants now in captivity (both temples and privately owned) should be shifted to government rehabilitation camps. The secretary to government, environment and forest department may coordinate with the secretary to government, HR&CE department in this regard," reads the official notice.

The special judge who heard the case, filed by the forest department in the Madurai branch regarding the maintenance of a 60-year-old female elephant named Lalitha, ordered that the elephant should not be separated from its mahout and that the elephant should continue to be under the mahout’s care.

Justice GR Swaminathan recently visited Lalitha along with activists and found injuries on the jumbo's body. He then directed the district collector of Virudhunagar to take care of the elephant with the help of the animal husbandry department.

"After rescue, Lalitha will be transferred to the government elephant rehabilitation camp for lifelong care as the elephant is over 60 years old. He also referred to the first bench orders that elephants should no longer be purchased by private or religious institutions," read the official notice.