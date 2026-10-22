MP's Multi-Pronged Strategy To Eradicate Drug Menace

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a national leader in drug destruction, implementing a robust strategy that includes forming anti-drug committees in educational institutions and launching a comprehensive three-year campaign to dismantle illegal drug networks across the state.

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Key Points Madhya Pradesh ranked first in India for drug destruction, eliminating 2,74,405 kg of narcotics in two years.

The state will establish anti-drug committees in higher educational institutions with over 500 students, involving teachers, parents, students, and police.

A coordinated three-year campaign is planned to dismantle the entire illegal drug network in MP, mirroring efforts against Naxalism.

Authorities destroyed 1,44,025 kg of narcotics in 2,073 cases in 2025 and another 1,30,380 kg between January 1 and September 30 this year.

The state is expanding de-addiction centres, publicising the MANAS helpline, and strengthening intelligence networks to combat drug abuse.

Madhya Pradesh ranked first in the country in drug destruction, with 2,74,405 kilograms of narcotic substances destroyed in two years, an official said on Thursday.

The state government will also form anti-drug committees in higher educational institutions with more than 500 students, he said.

The anti-drug committees will include teachers, parents, students, representatives of the Higher Education and Social Justice departments, and police personnel. The local police station's beat in-charge will serve as the nodal officer for each committee, the official informed.

Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal gave the direction while chairing the fifth state-level Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting at Mantralaya here.

New Strategies To Combat Drug Menace

Barnwal directed government and private educational institutions to conduct drug-free school campaigns. He also called for a mechanism to keep the identities of students, teachers and others providing information confidential.

He called for a coordinated three-year campaign to dismantle the entire illegal drug network in MP, drawing a parallel with the state's efforts to eliminate Naxalism.

Barnwal directed all concerned departments to set internal targets and prepare action plans for the campaign. He also stressed on strengthening intelligence networks and improving coordination among the narcotics vertical, the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) and local police to dismantle drug networks.

Significant Drug Destruction And Seizures

Officials informed the meeting that authorities destroyed 1,44,025 kg of narcotic substances, including opium, morphine and codeine, in 2,073 cases in 2025. Between January 1 and September 30 this year, another 1,30,380 kg was destroyed in 2,756 cases.

They said 50,933 kg of narcotic substances were seized from 4,091 accused in 2,986 cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act up to September 30 this year.

The CS directed officials to widely publicise the Narcotics Control Bureau's MANAS helpline, 1933, to encourage people to report drug-related information.

The Social Justice Department was asked to obtain proposals by October 31 from districts without de-addiction centres and ensure that every district in the state has one. Currently, 31 de-addiction centres operate under the Social Justice Department and 10 under the Health Department.

Barnwal welcomed Madhya Pradesh's position among the country's top two states in the drug de-addiction campaign and commended the departments concerned.

Enhanced Enforcement And Public Awareness

Officials said 811 complaints were received in the state in 2025 and 2026 through the MANAS portal and helpline. During this period, the state police, NCB, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) dismantled 18 clandestine drug laboratories.

Authorities also attached properties worth Rs 446 crore in NDPS cases, including assets worth Rs 300 crore in 54 cases in 2025 and Rs 146 crore in 38 cases in 2026.

As of September 2026, a total of 201 special NDPS trial cases were under monitoring. Convictions were recorded in eight pending court cases during the same period, officials said.

Barnwal directed the Industry, Labour, Health and Home departments to prepare an action plan to prevent the diversion of chemical precursors used in factories. He called for a monitoring mechanism or special task force, sharing lists of industrial clusters and associations, and action against violations.

He also directed the Food and Drug Administration Department to coordinate with the Centre to obtain details of the production and distribution networks of codeine-based cough syrups and ensure continuous monitoring of their supply and distribution.

Streamlining Processes And Community Engagement

The chief secretary asked officials to devise a plan ensuring forensic science laboratories provide reports on samples sent under the NDPS Act within 15 days. He also called for integrating the licensing process for codeine-based medicines.

He directed officials to share information about areas declared drug-free by the Social Justice Department with district collectors and superintendents of police. He also called for strengthening intelligence networks, increasing incentives for informants and decentralising powers related to the disbursement of funds from the state to district level.

Officials said 30,339 public awareness programmes had been organised to discourage drug use, attracting around 2.58 crore participants. The campaign 'Nasha Se Doori Hai Zaroori' generated more than 58 crore views on social media, while around 10,000 young people were engaged through various sporting activities.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.