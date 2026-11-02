Madhya Pradesh Officer Killed In Liquor Mafia Crackdown

A tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh saw a police officer killed during an operation to intercept an illicit liquor truck, sparking a major crackdown on the state's powerful liquor mafia and raising serious questions about law and order.

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Key Points A police officer, SHO Dilip Puri, was killed and a constable injured on Monday while intercepting a truck with illicit liquor in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

The truck was allegedly transporting over 1,800 litres of illicit liquor from Harda district to "dry" Gujarat.

Police have arrested the suspected kingpin, Rahul Jaiswal, and two others, while the truck driver and cleaner are absconding.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an impartial probe, announced Rs 1 crore compensation, and a job for the officer's wife.

The incident has sparked a political row, with the opposition Congress alleging mafia rule and the ruling BJP countering with accusations against Congress leaders.

A police officer was killed, and a constable was injured while trying to intercept a truck laden with illicit liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Monday, prompting a crackdown on the liquor mafia, officials said.

Police have taken the suspected kingpin of the bootlegging network and two others in custody, while the driver of the truck and the cleaner are on the run.

According to preliminary investigation, the truck was allegedly transporting illicit liquor to "dry" Gujarat.

The incident occurred amid an ongoing investigation into a spurious liquor racket in Dewas district, where villagers claimed 10 people died recently after consuming alcohol.

Officer's Tragic Demise

Khategaon Police Station House Officer (SHO) Dilip Puri was trying to stop the truck near the Narmada Dhaba at Sandalpur crossing on the Indore-Betul highway early Monday when the driver allegedly drove the vehicle over him with the intention to kill him and fled, according to a police statement.

A constable, Sohan Jat, was also injured after the truck driver allegedly attempted to run him over.

The truck was subsequently intercepted by police teams, leading to the seizure of more than 1,800 litres of illicit liquor, the statement said.

According to the investigation, the liquor was being transported from Timarni in Harda district to Gujarat in the truck, bearing an MP registration number.

"Puri stopped a truck carrying more than 1,800 litres of liquor and attempted to question the driver, but the driver drove the vehicle onto a road divider to escape from the police. During this, the rear wheel of the vehicle ran over the station in-charge, leaving him seriously injured," officials said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but his life could not be saved.

Key Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

The three individuals who have been taken into custody for questioning are identified as suspected liquor smuggling racket operator Rahul Jaiswal, his accomplice Vijay Rao, and Karam Singh, who allegedly provided the vehicle.

Truck driver Gajendra alias Akku Rawat and his assistant are absconding, and raids are being conducted to trace them.

Among the trio taken into custody, Rahul Jaiswal allegedly coordinated the supply of illicit liquor from three liquor shops to different areas. He played a key role in the network and collected money generated from the illegal trade before distributing shares among others, a police statement said.

Liquor contractor Pankaj Jaiswal, a resident of Barwani district, held a 10 per cent stake in the business, while Rahul Jaiswal, Manish Jaiswal and Mohin Jaiswal each held a 30 per cent share, police said, adding that Manish, Mohin, and Pankaj are residents of Indore, Gujarat, and Barwani, respectively.

Vijay Rao, a resident of Indore, allegedly admitted to working for Rahul Jaiswal in the liquor smuggling network, the statement said.

Police teams have gathered substantial information about the alleged network and are conducting raids across five districts to arrest other accused.

Dewas Superintendent of Police has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.

A case has been registered at Khategaon police station under sections 103-1 (Punishment for murder), 109(1) which deals with attempt to murder, 121(2) (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant while they are discharging their official duty) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 34(2) of the Excise Act.

State Honours And Political Fallout

Puri's mortal remains were brought to his native town of Barmandal in Dhar district, where he was cremated with full state honours and a guard of honour.

His family members have demanded a CBI probe, capital punishment for those responsible, and "bulldozer action" against the accused.

Puri's father, Om Prakash Puri, told reporters that his son taught children in the village, several of whom now hold senior positions at different places.

Special Director General of Police Upendra Jain, who inspected the crime scene, told reporters that the investigation into all aspects of the incident is ongoing.

"Our teams are active in five districts. We have fully identified where the illicit liquor came from, where it was going, and who was transporting it," he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an "impartial probe" into the incident and promised stringent action against those responsible.

Yadav also directed that the police officer's wife be given a job as a sub-inspector on compassionate grounds and announced Rs 1 crore in financial assistance for the bereaved family.

The Congress, meanwhile, alleged that the mafia was running the state.

The BJP, however, countered the charge, alleging that a local Congress leader close to the party's state unit chief Jitu Patwari was linked to the liquor network involved in the incident.

Senior Congress leaders targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who holds the Home portfolio, demanding a thorough probe into the smuggling syndicate.

In a sharp post on X, former chief minister Kamal Nath condoled the incident, calling it "an open declaration of the murder of law and order in the state".

He claimed that the state has now become synonymous with the liquor, drug, mining, land, and sand mafias.

"The mafia is now running the government in Madhya Pradesh, and the government is a mute spectator," he alleged.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed that illegal liquor trade has been flourishing under government protection and Puri's death had again raised serious questions about law and order and the safety of police personnel, and the working style of the state home minister.

MP Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar questioned why the government is failing to curb the liquor mafia and who is protecting these rackets.

State Minister Vishwas Sarang claimed preliminary information about the incident shows a direct connection to Congress leaders.

In the Dewas spurious liquor case, police had arrested 11 people. Three excise department officials were suspended, and the Dewas collector and superintendent of police were transferred.