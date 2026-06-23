Mohan Yadav's Family Land Deals Raise Conflict Of Interest Questions

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's family is facing intense scrutiny over allegations of conflict of interest, following an Indian Express newspaper report detailing their significant land acquisitions in Ujjain in areas poised to benefit from state-backed infrastructure development.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Photograph: @DrMohanYadav51 X/ANI Photo

Key Points Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's family acquired 137 plots, totalling 168 acres, for Rs 45 crore in Ujjain, strategically located near new infrastructure projects and areas slated for land-use change, according to a front page report in the Indian Express newspaper on Tuesday.

The land purchases, made by Yadav's wife, son's wife, brothers and cousins, occurred while he held influential positions in Ujjain's development and tourism.

The family's real estate companies reportedly converted these land banks into housing projects, benefiting from the state's infrastructure push.

An official from the CM's office stated that the extended family has a long-standing realty business and denied any improper links between the purchases and Yadav's government role.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Lal Yadav's family business dealings have come under a spotlight after The Indian Express reported how real estate businesses owned by them bought at least 137 plots, spread over 168 acres in Ujjain in two years since December 2023.

Mohan Yadav became chief minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on December 13, 2023.

Ujjain, best known for Mahakaleshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, is undergoing a major infrastructure boost. The Indian Express report states that Mohan Yadav's family acquired plots in zones that benefit the most from this infrastructure development.

Details of the Land Acquisitions

According to The Indian Express report, khatauni (ownership) records showed that the plots were purchased by Mohan Yadav's wife Seema, son Vaibhav's wife Shalini Yadav, brothers Nandlal and Narayan Yadav, Narayan's wife Rekha, their son Abhay Yadav, and first cousins Govind and Nilesh Yadav -- either directly or through one of four real estate companies run by the family.

These plots were either close to new road projects announced in and around Ujjain, or in areas demarcated for change of land use from agriculture to residential or commercial in the Ujjain Master Plan 2035.

Yadav's Prior Roles and Family Business

Even before he took oath as the chief minister, Yadav was involved in the city's tourism and infrastructure development as chairperson of the Ujjain Development Authority between 2004 and 2010. Later, he was head of the MP Tourism Development Corporation during 2011 to 2013 and then as MLA from Ujjain (South) since 2013.

Since December 13, 2023, when he became the CM, till December end 2025, Yadav's family bought at least 137 plots adding to over 168 acres for Rs 45 crores (Rs 450 million). Of this, 12 acres were internal transfers within the Yadav family. At least six of these plots were subsequently.

The Indian Express report further said that CM's cousins turned these land banks into housing projects.

Conflict of interest charges

The Indian Express stated that conflict of interest and questions of propriety arose over two key issues.

One, most of these plots are either close to new road projects announced in and around Ujjain, or in areas demarcated for change of land use from agriculture to residential or commercial in the Ujjain Master Plan 2035.

And two, Yadav's family purchases since December 2023 swelled their land bank that existed even before he became CM. It was after Mohan Yadav was sworn in as CM that the family went on a land-purchase overdrive, the Indian Express report says.

Response to Allegations

Yadav did not respond to The Indian Express report. However, an official from the CM's office, on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that the CM's extended family has long been in the realty business and it was not correct to link purchases by the CM's family and his presence in the government.

Mohan Yadav's nephew Anant Yadav told the Indian Express, 'Our family is in the realty business since 2010 when my father developed a 100-bigha property. My uncle has many housing projects. As private individuals, we have every right to buy, develop or sell any private land. Should we shut down just because the CM is from our family?'