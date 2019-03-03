'Made in Amethi' now a reality: PM mocks Rahul on his turf

March 03, 2019 19:48 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally to launch a Kalashnikov rifles manufacturing facility, in Amethi, on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

In an apparent reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that some people keep giving 'Made in Ujjain, Made in Jaipur, Made in Jaisalmer' speeches but his government has given a reality stamp to 'Made in Amethi'.

Modi was addressing a public rally after laying the foundation stone of a factory to manufacture advanced AK-203 rifles in Amethi, represented by the Congress president in Lok Sabha.

The guns will be manufactured under an India-Russia joint venture.

"Some people keep giving 'Made in Ujjain, Made in Jaipur, Made in Jaisalmer...' speeches but Modi walks the talk. We have made 'Made in Amethi' a reality.

"This factory should have come into being 8-9 years ago. But the full potential of the initiative was never realised," he said.

"Amethi will be known through the new scheme now. AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles will be manufactured in Amethi, it will Russia and India's joint venture," Modi said, adding people of Amethi are going to script a new history.

The prime minister said, "I express my gratitude to my friend and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This venture was made possible in such a short time due to his support."

IMAGE: Modi launches Kalashnikov rifles manufacturing facility along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman, among others. Photograph: PTI Photo

Modi expressed confidence that 'Made in Amethi' AK-203s would be of great help in fighting terrorists and Naxals in the country.

Talking about the job opportunities, the prime minister said, "The rifles made here will be exported to other countries also. Job opportunities will be created besides strengthening the economy and country."

The prime minister said that previous governments made security forces wait for modern ammunition and fighter aircraft.

"Our brave security personnel were made to face the enemy without bullet-proof jackets. Previous governments made our forces wait for modern ammunition and fighter aircraft.

"The forces and their needs were neglected. But 2,30,000 bullet-proof jackets for the forces have been bought only by our government," he said.

He said, "The factory in Amethi will strengthen the country's defence and security. Lack of modern rifles, lack of jobs have been major hindrances for the forces and also the youth under the previous governments."

IMAGE: Modi interacts with Sitharaman during the event. Photograph: PTI Photo

Hitting out at the Opposition on the issue of purchase of Rafale fighter jets, Modi said, "They sat on Rafale for years. We are trying to bring in the jets and some people are trying to object to the purchase.

"The Supreme Court too is supporting the government's decision on the Rafale deal."

Recalling his visit to Amethi with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, "I remember when I came here with Atalji in 1998 it was raining that day. After becoming the prime minister, I have the opportunity to meet you all again."

"Amethi is an example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Those who voted for me and those who did not, are all my people. We have not discriminated Amethi on the basis of election results.

"In future, Amethi will not be known by the leaders who come here, but by the developmental projects undertaken here," he added.

Modi also unveiled several development projects for Amethi.

This is Modi's first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014, the constituency which has remained loyal to the Gandhi family since long.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had fielded party leader Smriti Irani against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking before Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman credited him for being instrumental in signing of the deal for setting up the plant.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi made all efforts for this deal. He talked to US President Vladimir Putin about it. We are going to make the world-famous AK-47 assault rifle here," she said, while addressing the rally.

IMAGE: Modi, Adityanath, Irani and Sitharaman greet supporters during the rally. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sitharaman was here to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the plant which would manufacture AK-203 rifles.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others were also present on the occasion.

The defence minister also alleged that the Ordinance Factory Board unit nearby has been lying idle for the last several years, and attacked Rahul and the previous governments for neglecting Amethi.

"Smriti ji said it right. Those who should have been concerned about Amethi did not do anything. With the efforts of PM Modi, now AK-203 modern rifles will be made at Korwa, Amethi.

"This is the fruit of the prime minister’s efforts made in the last one year," she said.

She also said that the establishment of the Defence Industrial Corridor will benefit Uttar Pradesh.

"Although Amethi is at a little distance from that defence corridor, we are going to establish the best brand and we are bringing the biggest investment here.

"I believe that seven lakh rifles will be produced here," Sitharaman said.

"When every Army soldier gets AK-203 rifle, they will remember Amethi. Within three years, all the components of the rifle will be made domestically.

"It will be a matter of great pride for Amethi and Uttar Pradesh,” she said.