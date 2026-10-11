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Key Arrests Made In Social Media Influencer Mad Sandhu Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 11, 2026 15:06 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has made significant arrests in the high-profile murder case of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu, detaining three suspects in Vapi, Gujarat, for their alleged involvement.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Gujarat ATS and Valsad police apprehended three men on Saturday in Vapi, Gujarat, linked to the killing of Mad Sandhu earlier this month.
  • The accused, Harsimranjit Singh alias Simu Singga, Fateh Singh, and Arman Singh, were detained after information sharing with Punjab police.
  • Earlier on Thursday, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested Parminder Kaka alias Parminder Prasad, an alleged shooter in the October 3 killing.
  • Mad Sandhu, a Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist, was shot dead by two unidentified men near a car washing centre in Amritsar.
  • Sandhu had faced criticism for his content style and fashion choices, with a Nihang Sikh objecting to his videos a few months ago.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Valsad police have apprehended three men in connection with the killing of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar earlier this month, officials said on Sunday.

The three accused, identified as Harsimranjit Singh alias Simu Singga, Fateh Singh and Arman Singh, were detained on Saturday from Vapi town in Valsad district, the ATS said in a release.

 

Investigation Progress

Earlier, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Parminder Kaka alias Parminder Prasad, an alleged shooter in the October 3 killing of Sandhu. Parminder was allegedly associated with the Goldy Dhillon gang, police had said.

Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified men riding a motorcycle near a car washing centre on Loharka Road in Amritsar, Punjab. A case was registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar City.

Senior Punjab police officials had shared information about the accused with Gujarat ATS.

Following an investigation, the ATS found that three of the accused were in Vapi (in Gujarat's Valsad district). Their details were shared with the Valsad Special Operations Group (SOG), which detained them, the release said.

During interrogation, their alleged roles in the murder, including reconnaissance conducted before the crime, came to light, the ATS said.

A Punjab Police team arrived at the Gujarat ATS office on Saturday and took custody of all three accused for further legal proceedings, it added.

About Mad Sandhu

Sandhu was known for his presence on social media and work as a makeup artist. He used to speak about make-up artistry and gender issues on podcasts and digital platforms.

He had even faced criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices.

A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had objected to his social media content and his clothing and told him that his videos would have a negative impact on youth.

His Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers and he had ALSO acted in the Punjabi movie 'Oye Bhole Oye'.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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