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Police Arrest Five In Dewas For Sham Marriage Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 08, 2026 20:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Dewas Police have successfully busted a sophisticated bride fraud gang, arresting five individuals, including three women, who allegedly orchestrated sham marriages to defraud unsuspecting men and their families.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Dewas Police on Thursday arrested five members of a gang, including three women, involved in bride fraud.
  • The gang allegedly defrauded at least four families by conducting sham marriages.
  • Members posed as brides and relatives, collected money, and the 'bride' would flee a few days after the wedding.
  • The racket was exposed after an elderly woman complained of losing Rs 1.50 lakh in a fraudulent marriage arrangement for her son.
  • Four accused are from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, and one is a resident of Dewas.

Dewas Police in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday arrested five members of a gang including three women who allegedly cheated men looking for brides, an official said.

Sham Marriage Racket Uncovered

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had defrauded at least four families by conducting sham marriages, said police official Preeti Katare, in-charge of Bank Note Press Police Station.

 

The arrested accused were identified as Preeti Sonawane (21), Laxmi Srinet (32), Kanchan Sonawane (45), Amar Sutar (32) and Ramesh Goswami (65).

Four of the accused are residents of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra while one is a resident of Dewas, said Katare.

The women in the gang posed as brides and the male members as their relatives.

They would collect money for marriage, and the bride would flee a few days after the wedding.

The racket came to light when an elderly woman approached police with a complaint that the gang had defrauded her of Rs 1.50 lakh. The gang arranged her son's marriage but the bride disappeared after the wedding, the woman stated.

A detailed investigation is underway, the police official said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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