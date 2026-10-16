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Ludhiana Man's Death Sparks Protest, Chemist Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 16:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A mysterious death in Ludhiana after a man consumed medicine has sparked public outrage and led to the arrest of a chemist, drawing political criticism against the Punjab government.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana's Salem Tabri area.
  • His family claims he died around half-an-hour after consuming medicine bought from a local chemist on Thursday.
  • A mob subsequently vandalised the chemist shop, leading to the chemist's custody by police.
  • Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the Punjab government following the incident.

A 27-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in the Salem Tabri area here, triggering a protest during which a mob allegedly vandalised a chemist shop, claiming that he died soon after consuming medicine purchased from the store.

Family Alleges Medicine Caused Death

According to the deceased's family, he bought the medicine from the chemist on Thursday and died around half-an-hour after consuming it.

 

Following his death, a mob stormed the chemist shop and allegedly vandalised it.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took the chemist into custody, officials said.

Congress MP from from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over the incident.

"How many more lives must be lost before your government takes responsibility? Take responsibility and resign," Warring said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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