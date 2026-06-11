Ludhiana Locals Publicly Shame Mobile Thief

In a shocking incident from Ludhiana, a mobile thief was publicly shamed by locals who tied him to a pole and partially shaved his head, leading to a police case under the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita.

Key Points A man named Sonu was caught by Ludhiana locals for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a shop.

Locals tied the accused to a pole, partially shaved his head, and made him wear a placard stating 'I am a thief'.

The incident's video went viral on social media, drawing public attention to the act of vigilante justice.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita against unknown persons involved in the public shaming, with no arrests made yet.

A man, accused of stealing a mobile from a shop, was tied to a pole, his head was partially shaved by locals and a placard placed around his neck, which read, 'I am a thief' here.

Sonu was caught by locals after he was caught stealing a mobile phone from a cloth shop located on Kailash Nagar road here, police said on Thursday. However, his accomplice escaped on a motorcycle.

Public Shaming Incident Goes Viral

According to the shopkeeper, two men entered his shop while he was resting inside. One of them picked up the mobile phone that was being charged. When the shopkeeper saw them, he raised an alarm and chased them.

Hearing the commotion, nearby shopkeepers and residents joined in. One of the accused, Sonu of Tibba Road, was caught on the spot. A sharp weapon was also recovered from him. His associate, Deepa, fled on the bike.

Later, locals partially shaved Sonu's head, tied him to a pole and a placard that read "main chor hun" (I am a thief) was hung around his neck.

A large crowd gathered at the spot after the incident. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police said a case has been registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita at Basti Jodhewal Police Station against unknown persons. No arrest has been made so far, police said.