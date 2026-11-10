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Police Detain Three After Woman Assaulted Over Child-Lifting Rumour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 10, 2026 20:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Lucknow police have detained three individuals following a viral video depicting the assault of a mentally challenged woman, falsely accused of child-lifting, highlighting the dangers of misinformation and mob violence.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police on Tuesday detained three men in Lucknow's Indiranagar area after a viral video showed a woman being tied up and assaulted.
  • The woman, identified as mentally-challenged from Barabanki district, was mistaken for a child lifter after she picked up a kid in a slum in the morning.
  • Her husband confirmed she did not attempt to kidnap any child and lodged a complaint.
  • A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS, including attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

Taking cognisance of a viral video showing a woman being tied up and assaulted by a group of people over suspicion of child-lifting, police on Tuesday detained three men in the Indiranagar area, officials said.

Investigation Into Viral Assault Video

The detained trio is being interrogated, police said.

 

"Today, a video went viral on social media showing a woman being tied up and assaulted by some individuals. Taking cognisance, the Indiranagar police station conducted an inquiry and found that the woman is mentally-challenged, and hailed from Barabanki district.

"According to initial information, the woman was seen at a slum in the Sugamau area in the morning, where she picked up a kid. Mistaking her for a child lifter, people present at the scene assaulted her," police said in a statement.

The woman's husband, who took her to the Lohia Hospital for treatment, said his wife did not attempt to kidnap any child.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's husband, police registered a case under Sections 109 (Attempt to murder), 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 191(2) (Rioting), 351(2) (Criminal intimidation) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS, the statement said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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