Woman Arrested In Lucknow Triple Murder Case

A significant development in the Lucknow triple murder case sees the arrest of a 32-year-old woman, Divya Shukla, bringing the total number of arrests to eight in the ongoing investigation into the parking dispute killings.

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Key Points A 32-year-old woman, Divya Shukla, with a Rs 25,000 reward, was arrested on Sunday for the Lucknow triple murder.

The arrests now total eight individuals in connection with the killings that occurred on Monday over a parking dispute.

The victims included RSS functionary Shivaji Tiwari, his brother Shivendra Tiwari, and Shivendra's son Suyash Tiwari.

Police previously arrested seven persons and recovered an illegal pistol and an iPhone 17 from some accused.

Four policemen have been sent to Police Lines, and two officers were suspended following the serious incident.

A 32-year-old woman carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of three men over a parking dispute in Lucknow, police said.

Key Arrest In Lucknow Triple Murder Case

With this latest arrest, eight people have been arrested in the case. According to the police, the arrested accused was identified as Divya Shukla (32).

Three men -- Shivaji Tiwari, his brother Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Shivendra's son Suyash Tiwari (30) -- were killed in firing on Monday following an argument over parking a car on a vacant plot in Brahmani Tola.

Shivaji was a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), serving as its district sah-karyawah in the state capital.

In a statement issued here, police said, "In connection with a murder case that occurred on October 26 in Saadatganj police station area, seven individuals had previously been arrested. Another wanted suspect, Divya Shukla, was arrested on November 1. The suspect was arrested from Kurha Chauraha, IIM Road. Legal proceedings are now being initiated against the arrested individual in accordance with the law."

Investigation Progress And Previous Arrests

Police had earlier arrested seven persons in connection with the killings.

They were identified as Rishabh Shukla (29), Satish Shukla (69), Girish Kumar Shukla (78), Dinesh Shukla alias Chhunna (62), Priya Shukla (38), Rajesh Kumar Shukla (60) and Aditi Shukla (24).

An illegal pistol, six live cartridges and two magazines were recovered from Rishabh Shukla, while an iPhone 17 was seized from Aditi Shukla, police said.

Two other accused, carrying rewards of Rs 25,000 each, are yet to be arrested.

Official Action And Family Demands

Additionally, four policemen, including a sub-inspector, a head constable and two constables, have been sent to Police Lines, a police official had told PTI on Saturday.

Earlier, Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba suspended Saadatganj SHO Santosh Kumar Arya and Kashmiri Mohalla outpost in-charge Ajay Kumar Chaurasia with immediate effect, citing the seriousness of the incident.

Neeraj Shukla, brother-in-law of deceased Shivaji Tiwari, told reporters on Friday that the family had demanded the harshest punishment for those involved in the killings. "Security for the children and women was sought," he said.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has sealed the house of an accused in connection with the triple murder in the city's Saadatganj area, citing illegal construction.