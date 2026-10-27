Two Police Personnel Suspended After Triple Murder In Lucknow

Following a tragic triple murder in Lucknow stemming from a car parking dispute, two police personnel have been suspended amidst protests and demands for justice from BJP leaders and RSS affiliates.

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Key Points Two police personnel were suspended on Tuesday in Lucknow following the killing of three family members over a car parking dispute.

One of the victims was an RSS functionary, leading to protests by several BJP politicians demanding justice.

The accused, Rishabh Shukla (30), has been arrested, and the alleged murder weapon recovered.

Three members of the Tiwari family were killed on Monday after an argument over parking in the Saadatganj area.

An FIR has been registered against eight people, including charges of murder and rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Two police personnel have been suspended following the killing of three members of a family over a car parking dispute, police said on Tuesday.

One of the victims was a functionary of the RSS (District Sah-Karyawah) in the state capital.

After the incident, several BJP politicians and those linked with the RSS interacted with family members of the deceased, who held a protest demanding justice.

Police Action And Arrests

"The action (suspension) has been taken by Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba in view of the seriousness of Monday's incident. Saadatganj SHO Santosh Kumar Arya and Kashmiri Mohalla outpost in-charge Ajay Kumar Chaurasia have been suspended with immediate effect," the Lucknow Police said in a statement.

Police said the accused Rishabh Shukla (30) had been arrested and the pistol allegedly used in the firing, along with four empty cartridges, had been recovered. The accused is being produced before a court for judicial remand, it said.

Three members of the Tiwari family -- Shivaji Tiwari, Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Suyash Tiwari (30) -- were killed in the firing on Monday following an argument over parking a car on a vacant plot in the Brahmani Tola locality of Naubasta in the Saadatganj area.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Ruchi Tiwari, wife of Shivendra Tiwari. Eight people have been named in the case, which includes charges related to murder and rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police said, adding the law and order situation in the area remained under control.

Political Outcry And Demands

UP BJP general secretary Abhijaat Mishra, who was among the several BJP leaders present at the protest site seeking action against police, said the cops' conduct was shocking.

"The police were aware of the accused. Had they acted on time, such a tragedy could have been avoided. We seek action against the entire police station," he told PTI.