Lucknow Triple Murder: Top Officials Vow Fast-Track Justice

Following a tragic triple murder stemming from a parking dispute in Lucknow, top Uttar Pradesh officials have assured the victims' family of fast-tracked justice and swift action against the accused, highlighting the state's commitment to law and order.

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Key Points Uttar Pradesh DGP and ACS (Home) visited the family of three men killed in Lucknow over a parking dispute on Friday.

The officials assured the family that the case would be fast-tracked and the accused would be punished expeditiously.

Three men, including an RSS functionary, were killed in firing on Monday following an argument over parking.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the killings, and the Lucknow Development Authority sealed the accused's house for illegal construction.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had earlier assured justice on Tuesday, including action under NSA and lifelong security for the family.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on Friday visited the family of three men killed over a parking dispute in Lucknow and assured them that the case would be fast-tracked.

The DGP and the ACS (Home) met the family members of the deceased to enquire about their well-being and assure them of all necessary assistance, a senior police official told PTI. Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) were also present during the visit.

"The family members were assured that their requirements will be fulfilled. The case will be fast-tracked, and punishment will be given to the accused expeditiously," the official said.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Three men -- Shivaji Tiwari, his brother Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Shivendra's son Suyash Tiwari (30) -- were killed in firing on Monday following an argument over parking a car on a vacant plot in Brahmani Tola.

Shivaji Tiwari was a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), serving as its district sah-karyawah in the state capital.

According to sources, the meeting lasted around 10 minutes and added that two accused, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each, are yet to be arrested.

Neeraj Shukla, brother-in-law of deceased Shivaji Tiwari, told reporters that the family had demanded the harshest punishment for those involved in the killings.

"Security for the children and women was sought," he said.

Investigation Progress And Assurances

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had on Tuesday assured justice to the family, promising action under the National Security Act (NSA), a fast-track trial and lifelong security for them. His assurance came as angry BJP and RSS workers staged a protest, demanding accountability from the police.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has sealed the house of the accused in connection with the triple murder in the city's Saadatganj area, citing illegal construction.

Police had arrested six persons on Tuesday in connection with the killings. They were identified as Rishabh Shukla (29), Satish Shukla (69), Girish Kumar Shukla (78), Dinesh Shukla alias Chhunna (62), Priya Shukla (38) and Aditi Shukla (24), according to a police statement.

An illegal pistol, six live cartridges and two magazines were recovered from Rishabh Shukla, while an iPhone 17 was recovered from Aditi Shukla, the statement said.