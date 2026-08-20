UP banker kills wife, sister, then shoots self

A shocking incident of triple murder-suicide unfolded in Lucknow, where a bank employee allegedly killed his wife and sister before taking his own life.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A bank employee in Lucknow allegedly committed a triple murder-suicide.

The perpetrator first shot his wife, a bank official, outside her workplace.

He then proceeded to another location to shoot his sister before taking his own life.

Police investigations suggest marital discord as a primary motive for the tragic events.

The incident involved an ICICI Bank relationship manager and her husband.

A bank employee allegedly shot dead his wife, a bank official, and his sister before shooting himself in the Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow around 12:15 pm on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place outside an ICICI Bank branch in Gomti Nagar, where the woman, identified as Divya Mishra (37), worked as a relationship manager.

According to police, she was in her car when her husband, Manas Mishra, who was allegedly waiting in an autorickshaw, called her outside and shot her before fleeing the spot.

Investigation Into The Tragic Incident

Police said the accused was reportedly experiencing marital discord with Divya.

ADCP (East) Amol Murkut, who reached the bank following the incident, said the woman had worked there for the past three or four years.

"The deceased woman's co-workers at the bank identified the attacker as her husband," said the officer.

Police said the accused was subsequently traced to the Husaria area, where he allegedly shot his sister Sheeba Bajpai before turning the weapon on himself.

Senior police officers reached the spot, and forensic teams were examining the crime scene.