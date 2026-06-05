Four Booked For Firing At Parked SUV Over Monetary Dispute In Lucknow

Lucknow police have booked four individuals for allegedly firing at a parked SUV in Gomti Nagar Extension, an incident reportedly sparked by a financial dispute, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Key Points Four individuals have been booked by Lucknow police for allegedly firing at a parked SUV in Gomti Nagar Extension.

The incident stemmed from an ongoing monetary dispute between the parties involved.

Multiple bullet marks were found on the Scorpio vehicle, but no one was injured as it was empty.

A case has been registered against Priyanshu Singh, Suhel Ghazi, Rahul Singh, and one other person under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have formed a team, are conducting raids, and collecting technical and electronic evidence to apprehend the accused.

Police have booked four persons for allegedly firing at a parked SUV in Gomti Nagar Extension area here over a monetary dispute, officials said on Friday. No one was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Investigation Into The Firing Incident

In a statement issued here, police said information was received on Thursday night regarding firing at a Scorpio vehicle parked on the roadside near the Sadar tehsil underpass. The individuals using the vehicle -- Shubham Tripathi, Vijay Yadav, and Sonu Yadav -- had stepped out and gone to the area above the underpass. During this time, unidentified persons allegedly targeted the vehicle and fired at it.

Multiple bullet impact marks were found on the parked Scorpio and spent cartridge casings were recovered from the spot. Police inspected the scene, collected evidence, and examined footage from nearby CCTV cameras, the statement said.

Accused Identified And Case Registered

Based on a written complaint by Shubham Tripathi, a resident of Kharhgapur, a case was registered on Friday against Priyanshu Singh, Suhel Ghazi, Rahul Singh, and one other person at Gomti Nagar Extension police station under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed an ongoing financial dispute between the two parties, and the accused opened fire on the complainant's car over the matter, they said.

A police team has been constituted to solve the case and arrest the accused. Raids are being conducted to apprehend them, and investigation is underway to collect technical and electronic evidence, they added.