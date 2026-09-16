Lucknow shocker: Woman clings to car bonnet, ex-friend hits her and flees

A shocking video from Lucknow shows a woman clinging to a car's bonnet before being deliberately struck by the driver, leading to an attempt-to-murder case and raising serious questions about road safety and personal disputes.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman clung to a moving car's bonnet in Lucknow before being struck by the driver.

The incident, captured on video, led to an attempt-to-murder case against the driver, Shahnawaz.

Police detained the accused and impounded the vehicle, with investigations ongoing.

The woman sustained injuries and was hospitalised, highlighting concerns about road user safety.

The incident reportedly involved a dispute between the woman and the driver, who were previously friends.

A woman clung to the bonnet of a moving white car in an apparent attempt to stop the vehicle. The car stopped for a few seconds; the woman got off the bonnet and started walking towards the driver's side.

The driver, however, again pressed the accelerator and struck her before speeding away.

The whole sequence of events took place in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area, near Janeshwar Mishra Park, early Wednesday morning, and was captured in a video.

The police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against the driver after the video surfaced online.

The woman sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigation Underway In Lucknow Car Incident

This incident in Uttar Pradesh's capital comes close on the heels of a woman biker being "deliberately" hit by a car in Gurugram, with the two events drawing attention to the safety of women and other road users on city roads.

The video also showed the woman and driver having an argument, suggesting a relationship between the two.

Lucknow East DCP Diksha Sharma said the police took cognisance of the incident and reached the spot.

"The woman and the main accused were friends earlier, but there had been some dispute between them for some time. A dispute took place between them this morning as well. The accused was accompanied by his friend in the car and the incident occurred when they were leaving," Sharma said.

Accused Detained, Vehicle Impounded

She said a complaint had been received and a case under attempt to murder provisions had been registered.

The accused, Shahnawaz, has been detained and is being questioned, while the vehicle allegedly used in the incident has been impounded.

The police said further investigation is underway.

The exact nature of the dispute between the two has not been officially disclosed so far. According to the information available to police, the woman has been identified as Anamika.

The accused allegedly introduced himself to her as Yash Thakur, according to details provided to the police. The claim regarding the concealment of his identity has not been independently established by the police, however.

Janeshwar Mishra Park is frequented by walkers and fitness enthusiasts, as well as serving and retired officials and others, particularly in the morning hours.