Key Accused In Lucknow Triple Murder Case Apprehended

The arrest of a reward-carrying accused in the Lucknow triple murder case, stemming from a parking dispute, has brought the total number of arrests to seven, as authorities assure the victims' family of swift justice.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Rajesh Kumar Shukla, carrying a Rs 25,000 reward, was arrested on Saturday in Lucknow for the triple murder case.

His arrest brings the total number of individuals apprehended in connection with the killings to seven.

Four policemen were sent to Police Lines, and two senior police officials were suspended following the serious incident.

Uttar Pradesh DGP and ACS (Home) visited the deceased's family on Friday, assuring them of assistance and a fast-tracked case.

The triple murder occurred on Monday due to an argument over parking a car, claiming the lives of Shivaji Tiwari, Shivendra Tiwari, and Suyash Tiwari.

A man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest in connection with the killing of three members of a family over a parking dispute was arrested in Lucknow on Saturday, taking the number of arrests in the case to seven, police said.

Key Arrest In Lucknow Triple Murder

The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar Shukla (60), a resident of Brahmanitola, was arrested from near Para Road, police said.

Four cases are registered against him at Saadatganj police station, according to a police statement.

Police had earlier arrested six persons in connection with the killings. They were identified as Rishabh Shukla (29), Satish Shukla (69), Girish Kumar Shukla (78), Dinesh Shukla alias Chhunna (62), Priya Shukla (38) and Aditi Shukla (24).

An illegal pistol, six live cartridges and two magazines were recovered from Rishabh Shukla, while an iPhone 17 was seized from Aditi Shukla, police said.

Police Action And Official Response

Meanwhile, four policemen, including a sub-inspector, a head constable and two constables, have been sent to Police Lines, a police official told PTI on Saturday.

Earlier, Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba had suspended Saadatganj SHO Santosh Kumar Arya and Kashmiri Mohalla outpost in-charge Ajay Kumar Chaurasia with immediate effect, citing the seriousness of the incident.

The latest arrest came a day after Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad visited the family of the deceased on Friday and assured them of all necessary assistance.

The DGP and the ACS (Home) met the family members to enquire about their well-being. Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) were also present during the visit, a senior police official had told PTI.

"The family members were assured that their requirements will be fulfilled. The case will be fast-tracked, and punishment will be given to the accused expeditiously," the official had said.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Three men -- Shivaji Tiwari, his brother Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Shivendra's son Suyash Tiwari (30) -- were killed in firing on Monday following an argument over parking a car on a vacant plot in Brahmani Tola.

Shivaji Tiwari was a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), serving as its district sah-karyawah in the state capital.

According to sources, the meeting between the senior officials and the family lasted around 10 minutes. Two other accused, carrying rewards of Rs 25,000 each, are yet to be arrested.

Family Demands And Further Action

Neeraj Shukla, brother-in-law of deceased Shivaji Tiwari, told reporters on Friday that the family had demanded the harshest punishment for those involved in the killings.

"Security for the children and women was sought," he said.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has sealed the house of an accused in connection with the triple murder in the city's Saadatganj area, citing illegal construction.