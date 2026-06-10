Search On For Missing Lucknow Woman After Abduction Claim

Lucknow police are actively searching for a 21-year-old woman whose father claims she was forcibly abducted by an acquaintance, leading to an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, even as authorities dismiss social media rumours of religious conversion.

Key Points A 21-year-old woman is missing in Lucknow, with her father alleging she was forcibly abducted by an acquaintance.

An FIR has been filed under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping and compelling marriage.

Police have formed four teams to trace the woman and arrest the accused, Irshad Ali.

Authorities have clarified that the official complaint does not mention religious conversion, despite social media rumours.

The accused, Irshad Ali, was known to the family and previously worked contractually at SGPGI.

A search was on to trace a 21-year-old woman whose father alleged that she was taken away forcibly by an acquaintance for conversion, police said on Tuesday. On May 22, an FIR was filed at the PGI Police Station on May 22 under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) on the complaint of Brij Mohan Singh, the father of the woman.

Police Investigate Disappearance And Abduction Claims

In his complaint, Brij Mohan alleged that his daughter had gone to a market in Telibagh on May 21 in response to a job call, but never returned. He alleged that a man, Irshad Ali, forcibly took her away. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow South) Amit Kumar Anand on Tuesday said four police teams were formed to trace the woman, a Hindu, and arrest the accused.

"No allegation related to religious conversion has been mentioned in the complaint," the police said in a statement, dismissing social media rumours. A police official told PTI that Ali earlier worked on a contractual basis at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and was known to the woman's family. When he lost that job, in protest, he climbed up a mobile tower on the SGPGI campus and came down only after police arrived.