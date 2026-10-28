Lucknow Authority Demolishes Encroachment In Triple Murder Case

The Lucknow Development Authority has taken action against illegal construction on Nazul land connected to the accused in the recent Saadatganj triple murder case, sparking protests and government assurances of stringent justice.

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Key Points Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) removed encroachment on Nazul land linked to the accused in the Saadatganj triple murder case on Wednesday.

The LDA's action followed the shooting deaths of three men on Monday over a car parking dispute in Brahmani Tola.

The victims were identified as RSS functionary Shivaji Tiwari, his brother Shivendra Tiwari, and Shivendra's son Suyash Tiwari.

Six people have been arrested, and two police personnel were suspended following the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured stringent action, including NSA invocation, and government support for the victims' family.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has removed encroachment on Nazul land linked to the accused in the triple murder case in Saadatganj, officials said on Wednesday, indicating that further action against the structure could follow.

LDA Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar told PTI that the remaining structure was being measured again after the encroachment was removed.

"The encroachment on Nazul land has been removed. The remaining structure is being measured again," Kumar said.

LDA Action Against Illegal Construction

The LDA initiated action against the property after three men were shot dead following a dispute over car parking in the Brahmani Tola locality of Saadatganj on Monday.

The authority had earlier sealed the house, citing illegal construction, and demolished its boundary wall on Tuesday night. LDA Additional Secretary Gyanendra Verma had said the building plan for the property had not been approved.

The action followed allegations by the victims' family that the house stood on encroached Nazul land. The family had demanded the demolition of the property following the killings.

Triple Murder And Aftermath

The three victims were identified as Shivaji Tiwari, an RSS functionary, his brother Shivendra Tiwari, 55, and Shivendra's son Suyash Tiwari, 30.

They were allegedly shot dead following an argument over parking a car on a vacant plot.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the killings. Two police personnel, including the Saadatganj station house officer, were also suspended following the incident.

Government Assurance And Protests

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had assured the bereaved family of stringent action, including invoking the National Security Act (NSA), a fast-track trial and lifelong security. The government also promised a government job for a family member and educational support for the victim's daughter.

The killings triggered protests by BJP and RSS workers, who demanded justice for the victims and action against the accused.